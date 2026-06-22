The Federal Council plans to support the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland with up to 200 million Swiss francs. Now it’s up to Parliament.

If the 2038 Winter Olympics are held in Switzerland, the Federal Council intends to support them with up to 200 million Swiss francs. It remains committed to this plan following the consultation process. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council plans to support the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland with up to 200 million Swiss francs.

Now Parliament will decide on the contribution.

The federal contribution will only be provided if the cantons and municipalities contribute at least the same amount. The federal government does not want to be liable for any potential deficits.

The Federal Council wants to support the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland with up to 200 million Swiss francs. Parliament can now decide on this contribution.

The Federal Council intends to make the federal contribution conditional on the cantons and municipalities contributing at least the same amount. The federal government does not wish to be liable for any potential deficits. Switzerland is in a privileged position to be awarded the Games.

The association responsible for organizing the Winter Games plans to provide a privately financed deficit guarantee of 200 million Swiss francs and anticipates total costs of 2.2 billion Swiss francs. This funding is to come from public funds, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as sponsorship and merchandising.

The Federal Council has determined that the decision to provide support is not subject to a referendum. However, during the consultation process, the SVP, SP, the Greens, and the Federation of Trade Unions called for the possibility of a referendum.