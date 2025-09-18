It will be really warm again from Saturday. KEYSTONE

Switzerland can look forward to one last summer weekend: temperatures of up to 30 degrees will tempt us outdoors - before a cold front ushers in autumn from Sunday evening.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, an area of high pressure will bring summery temperatures of up to 30 degrees in Basel until Saturday, before a cold front ushers in autumn on Sunday evening.

From Monday, temperatures will drop by 10 to 14 degrees to 18 to 20 degrees, accompanied by heavy rain; a summery comeback is only possible in foehn valleys.

Tuesday will be changeable with showers and thunderstorms, some sunshine in the lowlands and around 20 degrees, while showers will continue to dominate in the Alps. Show more

The last summer days of the year are here - autumn arrives on Sunday eveningAn area of high pressure has brought warm air from Spain to Switzerland. It will be summery warm on the Central Plateau until Saturday. Meteonews is forecasting 25 degrees in the Swiss Plateau from St. Gallen to Geneva tomorrow Friday and 28 degrees on Saturday.

Basel could even break the 30 degree mark on Saturday.

The Central Plateau is not unusual, says meteorologist Roger Perret. Even in the second half of September, temperatures like this are common and have been for a long time.

A picture like in summer: from St. Gallen to Geneva it's 28 degrees, in Basel even 30. Meteonews AG

"The temperatures at mid-altitude in the Alps are exceptional. At 2000 to 2500 meters, there could be absolute record values for September," predicts the Meteonews meteorologist.

This also means the best mountain weather - ideal conditions for an autumn hike in summer temperatures.

But the next cold front is on its way. This is also coming from the west and will bring a significant drop in temperatures from Sunday evening. On Monday, it will be 10 to 14 degrees cooler than 24 hours earlier. Thanks to the summery values, it will still be a mild 18 to 20 degrees, albeit accompanied by heavy rain in some areas.

Autumn arrives on Monday. And probably won't allow a summer comeback. Meteonews AG

Roger Perret is determined: "The summer will be over. Next week, we'll be battling with an altitude low that will be hard to get rid of." The chances of a summer comeback are at best in foehn valleys.

So the motto is clear: head out for the last summer weekend of the year, whether it's to the pool or the mountains! The weather won't get any better any time soon.

Rain subsides as the day progresses

Tuesday will start with variable to very cloudy skies and widespread showers and occasional thunderstorms in the morning. In the course of the day, clearing in the lowlands and only local showers, in the Alps still often cloudy and some showers.

In the lowlands, temperatures around 20 degrees in the afternoon. Temporarily freshening west to northwest wind in the morning. Moderate southwest wind in the mountains. Strong gusts possible near thunderstorms. Zero degree limit at 3400 meters.