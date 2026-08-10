The heat will continue in Switzerland this week: Temperatures of up to 35 degrees and very little rain will cause the drought to worsen further. According to current models, there is hope for a slight drop in temperatures only toward the end of the week.

Switzerland Continues to Sweat It Out Up to 35 degrees—but then the weather could take a turn

Here's what it's all about Switzerland is experiencing another hot and mostly dry week with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees.

At the start of the week, isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially in the mountains; later on, it will remain sunny and dry in many places.

Toward the end of the week, the weather may ease up slightly, with slightly cooler temperatures and scattered showers. Summary created with

The heat wave continues to grip Switzerland this week as well: Temperatures are set to rise again to around 35 degrees. The start of the week will be sunny and hot. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Monday, especially in the mountains, as “MeteoNews” notes in its blog.

Locally, it may get wet even in the lowlands, but widespread rain is not in sight. With partly gusty southwest to west winds, temperatures will rise to 31 to 34 degrees.

Starting Tuesday, the sunny, hot, and mostly dry weather will continue. In the mountains, isolated heat thunderstorms are still possible at first, but they will become less frequent toward the end of the workweek. In the lowlands, it will remain dry with few exceptions.

A Ray of Hope This Weekend

Starting Thursday, temperatures could once again reach the 35-degree mark. It will remain unusually warm even at higher elevations: the freezing level is between 4,200 and 4,500 meters. There is no sign of any sustained relief from the drought for the time being.

"MeteoNews" goes on to say that a small ray of hope is on the horizon toward the end of the week, at least according to the latest weather models. According to these models, a trough could approach from the west, bringing slightly cooler air and scattered showers. With a west-oriented weather pattern setting in, the weather would become more changeable again.