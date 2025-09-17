Inconsistencies have emerged in three signature collections. Picture: sda (Themenbild)

One year after the popular initiative scandal, inconsistencies have once again emerged in three recent signature collections. Birthdays and addresses were conspicuously often incorrect.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three collections of signatures that are currently being counted by the Federal Chancellery show a striking number of inconsistencies.

During the preliminary check, municipalities in French-speaking Switzerland reported up to 60 percent invalid signatures in some cases. Birthdays or addresses were often incorrect.

The focus is on Sammelplatz Schweiz GmbH, which used helpers who had already attracted attention during the scandal a year ago. Back then, thousands of forged signatures for popular initiatives came to light. Show more

One year after the scandal involving thousands of forged signatures for popular initiatives, the issue is once again making headlines. Three current collection campaigns are under suspicion and are currently being counted by the Federal Chancellery.

These include an initiative against the country's rapprochement with the EU and two petitions against wind power projects. In French-speaking Switzerland, municipalities reported an unusually high number of invalid signatures during the preliminary check - up to 60 percent in some cases.

As reported by the Tagesanzeiger newspaper, the dates of birth or addresses were conspicuously often incorrect. Most people probably know when they were born and where they live - so are these forgeries?

Helpers already attracted attention during the scandal a year ago

At the center of the scandal is Sammelplatz Schweiz GmbH. The company is owned in equal shares by Zurich SVP cantonal councillor Susanne Brunner, the well-known right-wing political campaigner and Hamburg native Alexander Segert and Nicola Tinner from Glarus.

Segert also runs the advertising company Goal AG, which has been working for the SVP for years and was responsible for the controversial campaign featuring a black sheep in the 2010 deportation initiative, among other things. The advertising company has also worked for the German AfD.

For some of the most recent collections, Sammelplatz used helpers who had already attracted attention in the 2024 scandal. These included a former manager of the Lausanne-based company Incop, which played a central role in the scandal a year ago. Municipalities had even been warned about him by the Federal Chancellery. Nevertheless, he collected for several initiatives in 2025, including the Compass Initiative against Swiss "passive EU membership". According to the authorities, he had a particularly high number of invalid signatures.

Another active campaigner was Kevin Grangier from Lausanne. He confirmed to the French-speaking Swiss radio station RTS that he had worked with the ex-Incop man: he had "actually worked with this person until we were made aware of the integrity of this person's work by the relevant authorities". He did not comment on other mandates and players. However, he affirmed: "At my agency, we only accept, transmit and pay for signatures certified by the municipalities."

Political resistance to stricter rules

In Ticino, several signature forms were noticed that had been completed in person by a person working for Sammelplatz - and always with the same conspicuous handwriting. Entire fields were filled in, although according to the law, every person entitled to vote must sign and enter their name themselves. Several municipalities accepted the forms anyway.

Sammelplatz was still advertising 2024 on its website: "Legally objectionable signatures: 0". Following reports of almost 4,000 forgeries from Geneva that were subsequently discovered, this statement disappeared.

Politically, resistance to stricter rules remains strong. Leader Brunner and many SVP representatives reject stricter requirements for commercial collections. In the National Council's State Policy Committee, conservative members recently blocked measures such as a ban on commercial collection or a licensing requirement for collection companies.

Chancellor Viktor Rossi reported there on a voluntary code of conduct and announced a further criminal charge of electoral fraud. Even before he could answer questions, SVP representative Andreas Glarner requested that the debate be stopped - by a narrow majority. Several initiatives against signature fraud failed.