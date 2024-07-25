A school in Altdorf was looking for someone to accompany a child from kindergarten to lunch. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A school in Altdorf UR advertised a position with a workload of 0.6 percent. The school management and the municipality justify the advertisement.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Altdorf UR, a position with a workload of 0.6 percent was advertised.

The job was to accompany a child from kindergarten to supervised lunch on Mondays.

There were no applicants for the position - but a solution was found nonetheless. Show more

Part-time positions are becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland. However, a job advertisement in the canton of Uri is likely to have made many employees smile.

As the "Luzerner Zeitung" reported, the municipality of Altdorf had advertised a position for "Assistance on the way (every Monday from 11.40 to 11.55 a.m.)". That is just 15 working minutes a week, which corresponds to a workload of 0.6 percent.

Community bears the responsibility

The task: to accompany a single child from kindergarten to the supervised lunch table. "As this is a transfer within the school, the municipality is responsible for transporting the child," Head of Comprehensive School Andi Meyer told the Luzerner Zeitung newspaper.

This is not a privilege for the parents concerned. The municipality had decided to offer the supervised lunch service to the kindergarten children and therefore had to find a solution itself.

Initially, internal solutions were sought, but as there were no options with the existing staff, the position had to be advertised publicly. According to Meyer, it was not possible for the child to walk to lunch with an older pupil because "this involves responsibilities and the person must be older than 18".

"Altdorf wants to be a family-friendly municipality," the responsible municipal councillor Marlies Rieder is quoted as saying in the report. This also includes a comprehensive range of extracurricular childcare services.

"Unfortunate that the position was advertised publicly"

Rieder is also the president of the foundation that organizes the supervised lunch service. In the past, such transportation was provided by the foundation itself. For example, community service workers were used for this. However, according to Rieder, this is no longer possible due to staff shortages.

The municipality took over the task in the 2023/2024 school year. However, Marlies Rieder admits to the "Luzerner Zeitung" that it is unfavorable that the position has now been advertised publicly.

As principal Meyer confirms, there were no interested parties for the position. In the end, a solution was found by word of mouth.

More videos from the department