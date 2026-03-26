A lot of traffic is expected on the Gotthard again in the coming days. KEYSTONE

Uri is taking action again ahead of the Easter traffic: Five measures are in place to curb traffic jams on the A2 and prevent traffic dodging through villages. Drivers must be prepared for restrictions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Uri is once again activating five measures to combat traffic jams on the Gotthard axis before Easter.

Freeway entrances will be closed during traffic jams and traffic will be controlled in a targeted manner.

The rules will apply from the end of March until the Gotthard Pass opens in mid-May. Show more

In view of the upcoming Easter traffic, the canton of Uri is once again tightening up its congestion management along the Gotthard axis. From March 28 until the opening of the Gotthard Pass, probably in mid-May, several measures that have already proved their worth in previous years will be in place.

The background to this is the persistently high traffic load on the A2 highway heading south. Particularly on busy days, there are regularly long traffic jams - with the result that many drivers take to cantonal roads. This puts a particular strain on the villages along the route between Erstfeld and Göschenen.

In order to stem this traffic diversion, the authorities are once again resorting to targeted interventions. As soon as the traffic jam extends to several kilometers, the freeway entrances in Göschenen and Wassen will be closed. This is to prevent vehicles from driving back onto the highway from the cantonal road and thus bringing additional traffic into the affected villages.

Entrance in Göschenen will be opened four times a day

At the same time, certain time slots will remain in place during which the entrance to Göschenen will be open for a short time. These are primarily intended for locals, commuters and guests who are dependent on the connection. Specifically, the entrances in Göschenen will be opened four times for 15 minutes each: 06.45 - 07.00, 08.15 - 08.30, 17.15 - 17.30, 18.45 - 19.00.

In addition, the speed on the highway between Altdorf and Amsteg will be reduced during long traffic jams. In this way, the authorities want to stabilize the flow of traffic and reduce the risk of rear-end collisions.

Traffic will also be controlled at the exits. In Erstfeld and Amsteg, traffic services will intervene depending on the situation in order to control the load on the surrounding roads.

The measures are part of a coordinated approach by the canton and the federal government that has been under development for several years. The aim remains to better manage traffic flows and minimize the impact on the population of Uri.