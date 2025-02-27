The headquarters of State Street Corporation are located in Boston on the US East Coast. The AHV equalization fund is managed by the bank's Zurich branch. Garrett A. Wollman - The Archives @ BostonRadio.org

In 2024, custody of the AHV assets of CHF 40 billion was transferred from UBS to the US bank Street State. A motion by Thomas Matter (SVP/ZH) wants to reverse this step.

National Councillor Thomas Matter (SVP/ZH) criticizes this move as too risky and recommends that the custody of the CHF 40 billion AHV, IV and EO be returned to a Swiss bank.

The Bankers Association is against withdrawing the mandate from State Street. The manager of the AHV fund, Eric Beval, also wants to leave it with State Street. Show more

What if Switzerland upsets the USA and the Trump administration blocks the AHV funds? This question hangs over the discussion that the National Council will soon have to hold, as the NZZ reports. Since summer 2024, the US bank State Street - or more precisely its Zurich branch - has been holding the AHV equalization fund

It contains CHF 40 billion. State Street handles the processing of transactions and administrative tasks. UBS had previously held this role for 26 years.

On the very first day of the spring session, the National Council discusses the motion submitted by Thomas Matter (SVP/ZH) in September of last year. "For reasons of the security of our national assets (1st pillar), wouldn't it make more sense for the Swiss social security schemes AHV, IV and EO to be managed by a Swiss bank as global custodian?" he asks.

AHV boss and Bankers Association against motion

The banker and financial politician also considers the risk of the US government confiscating the AHV billions to be low. Nevertheless, Switzerland should not take this risk, says Kamber to the "NZZ".

Dagmar Kamber, the Swiss head of State Street, emphasizes her pride in having won the mandate and points out that misinformation should not be the basis for political decisions. She argues that the risk to AHV funds is no greater if they are held by an American bank. On the contrary, State Street is less exposed than a purely Swiss bank.

Eric Breval, head of the AHV Compensation Fund, defends the decision in favor of State Street. He is convinced that the American bank is the best solution for AHV policyholders, as it concentrates on the custodian bank business. State Street won the contract following an 18-month tender process.

The Swiss Bankers Association - of which UBS is the largest member - supports this view and recommends rejecting the motion calling for the mandate to be returned.

