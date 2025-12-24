  1. Residential Customers
Note makes people smile US embassy in Bern closes for Christmas and pays homage to Trump for it

Sven Ziegler

24.12.2025

The US embassy in Bern will remain closed over Christmas - nothing unusual. However, the reason for the closure is attracting attention: President Donald Trump is responsible.

The US embassy in Bern will be closed from December 24 to 26. The reason is hardly surprising: Christmas. However, the way in which the closure is being communicated is attracting attention.

On a festively designed notice, the embassy expressly thanks the current President Donald Trump for keeping the US representation in Bern closed over the holidays. "Thanks to President Trump", it says - garnished with a Christmas bow.

However, the US embassy would have been closed over the Christmas period even without Donald Trump. Last year, when the country was still governed by Joe Biden, the embassy announced that it would be closed from December 24 to 26 - albeit in a much more sober tone.

Diplomatic missions are traditionally closed over Christmas and emergencies are usually covered by on-call services. The fact that the message is being used as a thank-you card to the President is new.

However, diplomats and high-ranking representatives buttering up the current US president is nothing new. Trump ministers have also flattered their boss at cabinet meetings. "I couldn't be prouder of the way you've done it, sir!" said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik at the beginning of December. "You have created the best cabinet. It's a pleasure to sit at this table."

