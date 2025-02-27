The Polish finance minister has assured her that Switzerland will not be affected by the EU's retaliation (archive photo). sda

According to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland will not suffer from the consequences of the looming trade dispute between the USA and the EU. She was convinced of this at the G20 meeting.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you President Keller-Sutter is confident that possible EU retaliatory measures against the USA will not affect Switzerland directly, but warns of the impact on supply chains.

Tensions between the USA and the EU are increasing after Trump threatened tariffs and the EU announced countermeasures.

Keller-Sutter has not yet been able to make direct contact with the US government, while she rejects reports of a crisis in the federal administration. Show more

"According to my current information, there should be no consequences for Switzerland," said Keller-Sutter. She said she was very confident that any retaliatory measures the EU might take against the US would not affect Switzerland. The President of the Swiss Confederation made this statement to Keystone-SDA on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Cape Town, the capital of South Africa.

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski assured her that any measures taken by Brussels would not affect Switzerland. Poland currently holds the EU presidency. However, Switzerland will not be completely spared, Keller-Sutter warned. Supply chains in particular could be affected, she cited as an example.

Since US President Donald Trump took office in January, the Federal Councillor has held numerous meetings with EU representatives to ensure that Switzerland is not caught in the middle. Switzerland wants to avoid suffering at all costs from the measures that Washington and Brussels could take in the impending trade war.

Tone between the US and the EU intensifies

Meanwhile, the tone between the US and the EU has begun to escalate. Trump put pressure on the EU and threatened it directly with tariffs for the first time on Thursday. French Economy Minister Eric Lombard has already replied that the EU "will do the same" if the US President's comments become reality.

Keller-Sutter has not yet been able to speak with her American counterpart, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, since the Republican's inauguration. No high-ranking representative of the US government was present at the meeting of G20 finance ministers in Cape Town.

However, Bessent took part in a G7 meeting via video conference on Thursday. "This is the very first contact," said Keller-Sutter. So far, she and her counterparts from other countries have not been able to establish a connection with the US government, she said.

No crisis in the Federal Administration

When asked about the departures of army chief Thomas Süssli and intelligence service chief Christian Dussey, the President of the Swiss Confederation said that she did not see any crisis in the Federal Administration. Keller-Sutter explained that she had heard the news on Tuesday, the day the departures were announced by the media.

When asked about the rumors that the leak to the press came from her department, Keller-Sutter said she was not commenting on the rumors.