Another tariff package announced by US President Donald Trump came into force this Wednesday. Swiss exports to the USA will now be subject to a tariff of 31 percent. China faces particularly high tariffs.

Watch manufacturers, the machinery industry and the medtech sector are particularly affected. Pharmaceutical products and gold exports from Switzerland are exempt for the time being.

The first part of the tariff package - universal ten percent tariffs on goods from all countries - already came into force on Saturday. Further measures followed on Wednesday for countries with which the USA has a particularly large trade deficit from its own perspective. The US government calculated an individual percentage for Switzerland and other affected countries, which is intended to reflect both tariffs and other trade barriers.

Restrained economic growth

The Swiss economy thus finds itself in the middle of the global maelstrom surrounding the new US import tariffs. Economists at the major bank UBS see dark clouds gathering on the economic horizon due to the US tariffs. The tariffs are likely to significantly hamper Swiss economic growth this year and next. Representatives of the local economy did not want to paint the devil on the wall just yet. They appealed to politicians.

The Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), Helene Budliger Artieda, has been in the USA since Sunday. Among other things, the State Secretary is in Washington to prepare a visit by President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin. On Tuesday, Seco did not provide any information about possible meetings or possible progress made by its head. The media office of Parmelin's Federal Department of Education and Research (EAER) stated that it would communicate about any meetings "in due course".

EU votes on initial reaction

Possible countermeasures are on the agenda of the representatives of the 27 EU countries on Wednesday. They will vote on an initial response to the US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed around a month ago.

The US tariff package, which came into force on Wednesday, includes surcharges of 20% on products from the EU. The EU Commission is examining counter-tariffs, but does not intend to propose concrete measures until next week.

Exchange of blows between China and the USA

There has already been a back and forth between the USA and China. Last week, Trump initially announced additional tariffs of 35% for China, to which Beijing responded with surcharges of the same amount. Trump then threatened China with further tariffs of 50 percent. The new tariffs for China would be imposed on Wednesday, Trump warned. For China, the new punitive measures of 50 percent would mean additional tariffs of more than 100 percent, which have been imposed since Trump took office.

High US tariffs are also set to come into force on Wednesday for other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia. However, Trump's government is negotiating an agreement with South Korea and Japan.

With his tariff policy, Trump wants to strengthen domestic production and at the same time persuade foreign trading partners to make concessions. However, a global trade conflict could plunge the global economy into a deep crisis.