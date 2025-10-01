Howard Lutnick likes to pretend to be superior. (archive picture) Bild: sda

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick gives an interview to a US broadcaster with a big grin, emphasizing that he is the strong man. In return, he belittles other countries - including Switzerland.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has given a TV interview.

After receiving a lot of praise from the reporter, he came to talk about the tariff dispute with Switzerland.

Lutnick spoke of a "President of Switzerland" who always says "we are a small country" and insists on a deal like the one the USA has with the UK.

But first the relationship with Switzerland had to be repaired, said Lutnick. To do this, the country must first "understand: You have to work with the President of the United States".

Just a month ago, Lutnick had held out the prospect of an early agreement with Switzerland. Show more

The economic relationship between Switzerland and the USA is more than tense. Since Trump's "tariff hammer" in August, which raised tariffs on Swiss products from 10 to 39 percent, the Federal Council has been hoping to negotiate a new deal comparable to the UK's (tariff rate: 10 percent).

A central figure in the affair is the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. Like his superior Donald Trump, he likes to present himself as an unassailable authority figure who knows his strength and uses it to his advantage.

Praise from the reporter, broad grin from the minister

This was also the case recently during an interview for the US news channel News Nation. The broadcaster's reporter began by praising him. He had concluded "great trade agreements, really impressive things". Could there be "something new on the horizon"?

Lutnick could hardly keep from grinning as he answered: "There's the Switzerland question," he opened his offensive, referring to the "Swiss president" and meaning Karin Keller-Sutter, head of the Federal Department of Finance. "We are a small country. We want the UK deal," she said.

Switzerland called on to cooperate with Trump

"Do you know why they are a small, rich country? Because they sell us an extra 40 billion dollars worth of goods," the trade minister explained, adding: "We need to fix this." Lutnick leaves no doubt about his own superiority and that of his superior.

Countries like Switzerland "have to understand that if they want to sell to the US consumer: You have to work with the President of the United States". Lutnick is belittling Switzerland in order to elevate himself and Donald Trump - a pattern that is mirrored in US trade policy.

At the beginning of September, Lutnick had expressed hopes that a deal with Switzerland would soon be reached. This would "find its way over time". He did not give any details. His latest comments now cast doubt on the substance of his statement.