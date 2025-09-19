Donald Trump's new ambassador in Bern: Callista Gingrich at a gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on November 14, 2024. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The US Senate has confirmed Callista Gingrich as ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. US President Donald Trump had already nominated the arch-conservative Republican for the post at the end of last year.

As ambassador, Gingrich will represent the interests of the USA in both Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as was reported on the US Senate website on Friday night.

Thank you, Mr. President! I am truly humbled and honored to be nominated to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland. 🇺🇸🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/BenW9ogfZZ — Callista Gingrich (@CallyGingrich) December 23, 2024

Gingrich was confirmed together with a number of other nominees. In a vote, the Senate confirmed 48 nominations. This was first reported by the news agency Reuters.

In addition to Gingrich, the list also includes the new US ambassador to Sweden, Christine Toretti, and the new US ambassador to Argentina, Peter Lamelas. They were also nominated by Trump. According to the US authorities, they were confirmed by 51 votes to 47 with 2 abstentions.

Pope awarded her the Order of St. Pius X

Gingrich was US ambassador to the Vatican from 2017 to 2021, during Trump's first term in office. Her nomination caused irritation at the time. Gingrich herself had no international experience or knowledge of the Vatican, according to criticism before her appointment. However, through her husband, a typical Southern Baptist, the strict Catholic is well connected and has access to the US leadership, it was said at the time.

Trump, on the other hand, was convinced by her performance. When nominating her as ambassador for Switzerland, the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform that she had worked to promote and defend international religious freedom, combat human trafficking and provide humanitarian aid worldwide during her last term in office.

In 2020, the Catholic received the Order of St. Pius X from the late Pope Francis for her services to the Church and society. It is the highest honor that the Holy See bestows on lay people.

Callista Gringrich (left) and her husband, the former Republican leader of the US House of Representatives, will soon be settling in Bern. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Allies of Trump

Gingrich comes from the US state of Wisconsin, but also has Swiss roots, according to information on Wikipedia. According to Weltwoche, her ancestors on her mother's side come from Chur. Her father is of Polish descent and his family comes from the Krakow region, as her husband Newt Gingrich revealed in an interview.

She describes herself as an entrepreneur, author, documentary filmmaker and musician. She is the managing director of a multimedia production and consulting company, as the US State Department wrote on the occasion of her nomination.

With her company, Gingrich has produced several documentary films and published a series of children's books. She originally studied music. In 1988, she began an internship as a congressional staffer in Washington DC and stayed on as bureau chief for the House Committee on Agriculture until 1995. It was during this time that she met Newt Gingrich.

The couple are considered close allies of the US President in Washington. Newt Gingrich had already supported Trump early on in his first election campaign and was one of his closest advocates. He has also written seven books in recent years in which he described Trump as the best president in the history of the United States.