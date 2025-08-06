President Karin Keller-Sutter (center) in front of Secretary of Commerce Guy Parmelin (to her left) entering the US State Department. Bild: sda

Following the meeting between Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin with Marco Rubio, the US State Department reaffirmed its cooperation with Switzerland in the area of defense. It did not comment on the customs issue.

In a statement, the US State Department emphasized its cooperation with Switzerland in the area of defence.

In addition, the meeting between President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin focused on trade relations between the two countries.

However, the spokesperson did not comment on the 39 percent customs duties in the statement. Show more

Switzerland and the USA have reaffirmed "their commitment to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation". This was announced by the US Department of State following the meeting between President Karin Keller-Sutter and Secretary of Commerce Guy Parmelin and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday.

They also discussed "the importance of fair and balanced trade relations for the benefit of the American people". US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also emphasized both topics in a statement on Platform X.

New fighter jets for 6 billion francs

In June, it became known that the USA and Switzerland had different views on the fixed price for the 36 US F-35 fighter jets to be procured. Because the USA is talking about a "misunderstanding", the purchase price alone could result in additional costs of between 650 million and 1.3 billion dollars.

The popular vote in favor of new fighter jets for six billion Swiss francs was extremely close in September 2020 with 50.1 percent.

The US State Department spokeswoman did not mention the 39 percent customs duties that are to be levied on Swiss exports to the USA from Thursday in the press release. Whether the Swiss delegation's attempt to achieve a reduction in tariffs has fallen on sympathetic ears in the US government remains to be seen.