Federal Councillors Karin Keller-Sutter (l.) and Guy Parmelin (m.) traveled to Washington in August to save the customs agreement with the USA - they did not meet with Trump. (August 6, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Many of Trump's tariffs are illegal - this was recently decided by an appeals court in the USA. This also affects import tariffs on Swiss products. Trump does not want to accept this. Now the US Supreme Court is taking up his tariff policy.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Supreme Court will hear a case on US President Donald Trump's customs policy.

This also affects import tariffs on Swiss products.

A hearing is to take place in November, according to a Supreme Court document.

Last week, the Trump administration applied to the Supreme Court to clarify whether a certain emergency law legitimizes the tariffs imposed by the US president on numerous countries.

Trump had previously suffered a defeat before a US appeals court. A dozen US states, among others, had originally filed a lawsuit against his tariff policy. Show more

The US Supreme Court will hear the case on US President Donald Trump's tariff policy. This also affects import duties on Swiss products. A hearing is to take place in November, according to a Supreme Court document.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court announced that it would determine whether President Donald Trump had properly imposed sweeping tariffs under a 1977 law. The court has fast-tracked two cases, scheduling argument on them for the first week in November.https://t.co/KkV57xydZy — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 9, 2025

Last week, the Trump administration applied to the Supreme Court to clarify whether a certain emergency law legitimizes the tariffs imposed by the US president on numerous countries.

Trump had previously suffered a defeat before a US appeals court. A dozen US states, among others, had originally filed a lawsuit against his tariff policy. The appeals court had denied Trump the authority to impose far-reaching tariffs on imported products by invoking an emergency law. However, the Court of Appeal's decision was not due to come into force until October 14, which gave Trump time to challenge it.

The decision includes the country-specific tariffs first announced by Trump at the beginning of April, which affect dozens of US trading partners. Switzerland is one of them. A 31% tariff on most Swiss products was announced at the beginning of April. The US government then granted deadlines so that countries could continue to negotiate with the USA. As a result, some of the tariff rates changed. This also applies to Switzerland: since August 7, most exports to the USA have been subject to tariffs of 39 percent.

Open questions about agreements

The tariff rate for Swiss exports is therefore significantly higher than that for other countries - particularly the European Union (EU). Most EU products are subject to 15 percent. However, unlike Switzerland, the EU has already concluded an agreement with the USA. A key question is how the legal dispute will affect trade with countries that have reached an agreement with the USA.

The US government fears for its deals and explicitly mentions the EU in its application to the Supreme Court: six important trading partners and the EU have already concluded framework agreements with the United States on the basis of tariffs imposed under the Emergency Powers Act.

In doing so, they have accepted customs agreements that have been heavily readjusted in favor of the US, according to the report. If the customs authority were to be denied, this would bring the USA "to the brink of economic disaster".

A hearing on Trump's tariff policy is due to take place before the US Supreme Court in November. (archive image) Image: Keystone

Trump had used a 1977 law for his far-reaching tariffs on many products from abroad. This states that a president can issue decrees in the event of a crisis without having to appeal to Congress. However, tariffs are a core competence of the US parliament, the court of appeal had made clear. The judges had thus criticized Trump's legal reasoning and at the same time initially put a damper on his aggressive trade policy.

Federal government keeps a low profile

According to the head of the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce, Rahul Sahgal, the Court of Appeal's ruling weakened the US government's position vis-à-vis Switzerland. Sahgal considered it possible that the US Supreme Court would allow a limited application of the Emergency Powers Act as a basis for tariffs. He said this in an interview with the "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper at the end of August - after the Court of Appeal's ruling was announced. In it, he emphasized Switzerland's goal: "The tariff of 39% must be reduced as quickly and significantly as possible."

The federal government has recently been vague about how Switzerland intends to achieve this. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin traveled to the USA last week and held talks with government representatives in Washington. For tactical reasons, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research did not provide any details on the content of the various talks. Switzerland sees good opportunities for both countries, Parmelin wrote on Platform X following the talks.