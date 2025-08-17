A Victorinox knife. Bild: KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

The new 39 percent tariffs in the USA are calling Victorinox's most important export market into question. Company boss Carl Elsener speaks of a "shock" and fears for the competitiveness of the kitchen knives.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new US punitive tariffs are putting Victorinox under massive pressure.

Company boss Carl Elsener speaks of a "shock" and warns that kitchen knives in particular will no longer be competitive.

Stocks are still helping, but in the long term the company is looking into price adjustments and partial relocation of individual production steps to the USA. Show more

The new US punitive tariffs are also hitting the traditional Swiss company Victorinox hard. The company has been producing kitchen, professional and pocket knives in Ibach SZ for over 140 years. The USA is the most important export market - around 13 percent of total sales are generated there, and as much as 18 percent for kitchen knives, writes theSonntagsZeitung.

Victorinox CEO Carl Elsener describes the 39 percent import duties that will apply with immediate effect as a "massive challenge" for the company. Kitchen knives are particularly affected, as they are in direct competition with brands from Germany or Japan and price increases are difficult to implement here. "If prices remain at this level, we will lose our competitiveness," Elsener explained to the newspaper.

The strong franc has already put pressure on margins in recent years. In order to cushion the impact of the tariffs, Victorinox is examining price increases in the USA, but only intends to pass these on to customers in part. The company is also considering carrying out individual work steps such as cleaning or packaging in the USA in future. However, Elsener rules out a complete relocation of production abroad.

Strengthening emotional value

While demand for the iconic pocket knife remains stable, Victorinox is facing tough price competition, particularly for everyday products. Experts point out that companies can only push through higher prices for interchangeable goods to a limited extent. One possibility is to strengthen the emotional value of the products through marketing - for example with special editions.

Victorinox is still benefiting from having stocked up early in the USA, according to the SonntagsZeitung. The company therefore does not intend to increase prices until the beginning of next year. In the long term, Elsener is focusing on expanding the markets in India and Latin America - and hopes that the tariffs will not become a permanent burden.