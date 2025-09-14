According to the US government, a possible reduction in the number of F35 fighter jets purchased by Switzerland is possible. (archive image) Keystone

The Swiss government is looking for solutions to offset the higher costs of the F-35 fighter jets ordered from the USA. One possibility: reducing the number of units. Washington is allowing the Confederation to order a smaller quantity.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you: The USA has allowed Switzerland to reduce the order quantity of F-35 jets.

A smaller quantity is an option for cushioning the massive cost increase.

In the meantime, additional costs of between 650 million and 1.3 billion Swiss francs must be expected. Show more

Kaj-Gunnar Sievert, spokesman for the Federal Office of Armaments (Armasuisse), confirmed a report in the "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper that Washington is allowing the federal government to order a smaller quantity of F-35 fighter jets. According to the Armasuisse spokesperson, the US government considers it to be a sovereign decision for Switzerland if it wishes to order fewer F-35 jets.

According to Sievert, this is an option for Switzerland's further course of action following the announcement of the massive cost increase in the purchase of the F-35 fleet, which was originally planned to consist of 36 aircraft. Instead of the initially assumed fixed price of CHF 6 billion, additional costs of between CHF 650 million and CHF 1.3 billion must now be expected.

The number of 36 aircraft ordered is actually stipulated in the purchase contract. According to the NZZ am Sonntag, a reduction in the number of aircraft ordered would require an amendment to the so-called "Letter of Offer and Acceptance", which governs the deal with the USA.

The decision on the number of units lies with the politicians. In mid-August, Federal Councillor and Head of the DDPS Martin Pfister (center) put up for discussion the option of reducing the number of units available for purchase in order to deal with the additional costs.