Switzerland will receive Patriot systems ordered in the USA at a later date. And they are apparently going to be significantly more expensive. sda (Archivbild)

Later and more expensive: the USA now wants twice as much money as originally agreed for the Patriot air defense missiles it has ordered.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, the Swiss order for five Patriot air defense systems from the USA will become even more expensive - up to 4.6 billion Swiss francs.

According to the report, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister is now considering switching to alternative systems.

Switzerland has not had a long-range air defense system since 2000. Show more

The price of the US Patriot air defense missiles ordered by Switzerland is likely to increase further. This was reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper, citing several consistent sources.

Accordingly, the Department of Defense (DDPS) now expects the originally estimated costs to double to a total of up to CHF 4.6 billion. The additional costs will apparently also be discussed at the Federal Council meeting on Wednesday.

It is also reported that Defense Minister Martin Pfister is now considering using alternative European, Asian or Israeli defense systems. Feedback from manufacturers on delivery times and costs is expected in May. Pfister already raised the possibility of canceling the Patriot order at a media conference in March.

Armasuisse points to unchanged price

Meanwhile, the Federal Office of Armaments Armasuisse continues to refer to the original project volume of CHF 2.3 billion. It has not yet been changed and is therefore still valid. Armasuisse is in "intensive discussions" with the USA.

Air defense is a pressing issue for Switzerland. Since 2000, the army has no longer had a long-range air defense system. For this reason, five Patriot systems, including ammunition and equipment, were ordered from the USA - at a cost of CHF 2.4 billion.

The first systems should actually have arrived this year. However, as was announced in March, delivery is likely to be delayed by several years.