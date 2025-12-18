The customs agreement is to be set in stone by March 31. (Archive image) Keystone

The USA is putting Switzerland under time pressure in the customs negotiations. If a legally binding agreement is not negotiated by March 31 at the latest, Washington is threatening to reconsider the announced reduction in punitive tariffs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The USA is increasing the pressure on Switzerland. The customs agreement is to be negotiated in a legally binding manner by March 31. If this deadline passes, the White House intends to "review and reconsider, as appropriate" the planned reduction in punitive tariffs.

This is stated in the corresponding document from the Trade Representative in the US FederalRegister, which is not yet legally binding but is accessible. CH Media first reported on this. Keystone-SDA has requested further information from the Swiss Federal Department of Commerce.

The document states that the US expects to negotiate a legally binding customs agreement with Switzerland by March 31, 2026. The retroactive reduction from 39 percent to 15 percent was made "under the condition and expectation" that the memorandum of understanding of November 14 would be quickly transformed into a bilateral agreement.