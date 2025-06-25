Defense Minister Martin Pfister provided information on the F-35 purchase on Wednesday. Archivbild: Keystone

How much will the new F-35A fighter jets really cost Switzerland? The USA speaks of a misunderstanding regarding the fixed price. On Wednesday, Defense Minister Martin Pfister made a statement to the media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA wants more money for the sale of the F-35 fighter jets.

There is a threat of additional costs of between 650 million and 1.3 billion US dollars.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister provided information on Wednesday. Show more

650 million to 1.3 billion US dollars: This is the additional amount quoted by the USA on top of the negotiated purchase price for the 36 F-35 fighter jets that Switzerland wants to procure for around 6 billion Swiss francs. Head of Armaments Urs Loher announced the figure to the media in Bern on Wednesday.

The wide range is due to the uncertain price development, said Loher. The Federal Council, on the other hand, is assuming a fixed price of around CHF 6 billion. It is relying on diplomatic talks with the USA. The USA, on the other hand, speaks of a misunderstanding.

All options must be examined, said Loher. Switzerland wants its rights to be safeguarded. From Switzerland's point of view, the procurement of the fighter jets is imperative.

Federal Council does not want to pay

How much Switzerland will have to pay for the new F-35 fighter jets is a matter of debate. However, the Federal Council is still assuming a fixed price of around six billion Swiss francs.

Switzerland has contractually agreed a fixed price with the USA for the procurement of the F-35A fighter aircraft, the Federal Council wrote on Wednesday. Expert opinions from various law firms and the US embassy in Bern had publicly confirmed this.

However, the Joint Program Office (JPO) responsible for F-35 projects in the USA indicated in August 2024 that there could be higher costs, according to the Federal Council. In February, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) informed the Federal Council in writing that it considered the fixed price to be a misunderstanding.

USA named amount

The then Defense Minister Viola Amherd informed the Federal Council of this in March. However, no figures were given at the time. In mid-June, the USA confirmed this view to the Department of Defense (DDPS) and provided a figure for the first time. However, the Federal Council did not disclose an amount in its communication.

The DSCA believes that Switzerland must bear the additional costs. It justifies this with the high inflation in the USA in recent years and the sharp rise in commodity and energy prices in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The Federal Council is maintaining the validity of the fixed price and still intends to purchase the 36 F-35 fighter jets. It argues that Switzerland would no longer be able to secure its airspace or guarantee the safety of its population from 2032 onwards if it were to do without the aircraft.

