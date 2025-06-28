A man took SRF to the Federal Supreme Court over an unpublished comment. Bild: sda (Archivbild)

Discrimination in SRF's online forums? A user goes all the way to the Federal Supreme Court over an unpublished comment - and is denied.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The Federal Supreme Court rejected a complaint from a user of the SRF online forums.

The man felt discriminated against because his post was not activated in the comments section of an online article.

The Federal Supreme Court described the complaint as "insufficiently substantiated". Show more

SRF's online articles are sometimes actively discussed in the comments sections, but not all contributions are activated.

Because the moderators did not publish a comment by a man, he felt discriminated against. After several appeals in the lower courts, the Federal Supreme Court now had to deal with an unusual case, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

"Insulted liver sausage"

The legal marathon began in the summer of 2023 when the plaintiff wrote the following under a comment from another user: "Cheeky, presumptuous, untrue and sounding very much like insulted liver sausage". The article itself was about the deployment of blue helmet soldiers in Africa.

Because the moderators saw this as a "personal attack", they did not activate the comment. The man saw an "ideologically colored" moderation practice by SRF and turned to the Independent Complaints Authority for Radio and Television (UBI), which saw SRF in the right and dismissed the complaint.

The man was not prepared to accept this and took his case to the Federal Supreme Court. He claimed that the principle of equal treatment and freedom of expression had been violated, and therefore a breach of the Federal Constitution.

Complaint insufficiently substantiated

In its ruling published on Friday, the Federal Supreme Court stated that the complaint did not meet the requirements for the substantiation of constitutional complaints and was therefore dismissed.

Furthermore, the complainant also failed to show how it violates freedom of expression if a comment that is considered a personal attack is not released.