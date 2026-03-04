The setting for this absurd scenario is the Pünt school in Uster. Maps

An armed police operation at a staff meeting is causing political turmoil in Uster. At Pünt school, the school administration and caretakers are being criticized for their management style, appeals and high staff turnover.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Pünt school in Uster, a police operation at a staff meeting in 2023 is causing criticism after armed officers were called in and no official police report exists.

Local councillors accuse the school administration and school maintenance of intimidation, a lack of due process and high costs due to appeals.

The authorities defend their actions as lawful and customary.

In addition, a conspicuous wave of resignations with 22 departures as well as further tensions at other school buildings are putting a strain on trust in the Uster school management. Show more

Things are boiling over at the Pünt school in Uster. Teachers and staff are reporting bans on speaking, appeals and a conspicuous wave of dismissals. The school administration, school management and school board are at the center of the criticism. One incident in particular from 2023 is now making waves, as previously reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The situation escalated on November 24, 2023, when the head of school administration, Guido Schär, summoned an employee to a staff meeting. He gave her a "warning with no legal consequences" without first hearing her out in detail. But that was not all: a police operation was organized for the interview, writes the Tages-Anzeiger.

Two police officers appeared at the school administration without uniform, but armed. The employee concerned knew nothing about it. It was only during the conversation that she noticed two people in front of the half-open door. She opened the door and demanded that they introduce themselves. The incident is documented in the school's minutes, which are available to this editorial team.

Political inquiry - and a missing police report

The case was also discussed by the Uster municipal council on 19 January 2026. Five municipal councillors from the FDP, SVP, GLP and BPU submitted a question with serious accusations against the school administration, school management and school maintenance.

Among other things, they write: "The head of the school administration conducts staff meetings without the presence of the school management, once even with armed police protection." Particularly explosive: there is no official police report on this operation.

Authorities defend their actions

In a letter dated February 10, 2026, school board president Patricia Bernet and head of comprehensive school Markus Zollinger explain why the police were called in. This was done in order to "protect all those present in the event of a possible escalation during or after a discussion".

The operation was based on Section 6 of the Zurich Police Act and was a "standard procedure in all departments of the city". In addition, section 43 of the Police Act meant that "there was no need to draw up a police report". But not everyone is convinced by this account.

Accusation of intimidation

Those affected had the impression that the police operation was carried out to intimidate the employee. However, city councillor and head of security Beatrice Caviezel (GLP) contradicts this.

She explains: "The background to this was the statements or behavior of the person concerned, which are subject to official secrecy."

The person concerned herself firmly denies this account. She had not made any critical statements or behaved in a way that would have justified police intervention.

Appeals and expensive legal advice

The political initiatives paint a picture of underlying problems in the Pünt school building. The request speaks of arbitrariness, bans on speaking and warnings without a legal hearing.

Two employees have already initiated appeal proceedings, which are still ongoing. In one case, the school has already had to spend CHF 37,000 on external legal advice, according to the president of the school board.

Conspicuous wave of redundancies

The staff situation is also causing discussion. According to the municipal councillors, departures and absences are "striking".

In the last two years, 22 employees have left the Pünt school building or are on long-term sick leave, including 10 class teachers. Several teachers confirmed these figures to this editorial team.

However, the school authorities put this into perspective: the fluctuation is "comparable to the fluctuation of all school units".

Sharp criticism from the municipal council

For Paul Stopper (BPU), the first signatory to the request, the authorities' answers are inadequate.

"The answers show arrogance and a lack of self-criticism," says Stopper. He is particularly disturbed by the statement that police interventions during staff meetings are "normal".

"Such interventions are abusive demonstrations of power against innocent people," says Stopper. He therefore brings an administrative investigation into play.

There is also rumbling in another school building

The criticism of the Uster school authorities is not limited to the Pünt school. In Niederuster, 24 teachers have written a letter to the school authorities. In it, they criticize a cost-cutting programme and demand that the population be informed about it.

The teachers write: "We urge you to immediately inform the public about the scope, justification and expected effects of these measures."

However, school board president Bernet and head of comprehensive school Zollinger refuse to do so. In their reply letter dated February 13, they state: "From the point of view of the school administration, no special public information is necessary."

Many unanswered questions

The case continues to raise numerous questions: Why was an armed police operation ordered for a staff meeting? Why is there no official police report? And can the apparently strained working atmosphere in the Pünt school building be calmed down again?

The Uster district council, which exercises legal supervision over the school authorities, has been informed of the events. However, no supervisory proceedings are currently underway.