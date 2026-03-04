The setting for this absurd scenario is the Pünt school in Uster. Maps

An unusual incident at the Pünt elementary school in Uster ZH is causing criticism. The police were called in during a staff meeting. At the same time, the school is under pressure due to numerous dismissals and accusations against the administration.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police were called in during a staff appraisal at Pünt elementary school in Uster.

In the last two years, 22 teachers and staff have left the school or been put on sick leave.

Politicians criticize the school administration, while the school board and the town reject the accusations. Show more

An internal conflict at the Pünt elementary school in Uster is causing a political stir. As reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, police were called to a staff meeting in November 2023. The head of the school administration had summoned an employee to the meeting. Without her knowledge, two civilian, armed police officers are said to have been outside the door.

The incident has now also become the subject of local politics. Several local councillors asked questions and wanted to know what was going on at the school. They point out that a total of 22 teachers and staff have left the elementary school or been put on sick leave in the past two years.

In their question, the politicians clearly criticize the school administration. They accuse the head of school administration of repeatedly intervening in personnel matters, even though he had no formal responsibility for this. In addition, teachers were sometimes prohibited from communicating directly with each other or with the school management.

Authorities reject accusations

The inquiry also criticizes the fact that employees were banned from the premises, from speaking or from contact. In some cases, this was done under threat of consequences under employment law.

The town of Uster and the primary school administration reject these allegations. The accusations formulated in the political inquiry are partly generalized and mix personal assessments with verifiable facts. A large proportion of the teaching staff continue to support the school management.

With regard to the high number of departures, the school administration explained that these had various reasons. These include a change of residence, fixed-term employment contracts or a lack of teaching qualifications.

The school management also defends the police operation. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, school board president Patricia Bernet and head of the comprehensive school Markus Zollinger explain that the police were called in as a precautionary measure to ensure safety in the event of a possible escalation. Such a procedure occasionally occurs in the city administration, but is rare.

Two appeal proceedings are underway

However, this explanation has met with criticism from the municipal council. Uster politician Paul Stopper (BPU) described the school management's answers to the newspaper as a sign of "arrogance and a lack of self-criticism". He called the police operation an "abusive demonstration of power".

The primary school administration also confirms that two appeal proceedings from 2024 and 2025 are currently underway. Around CHF 37,000 has been spent on legal support and external advice to date.

School administration also takes a stand

Following the publication of the report, the school administration also commented to blue News. It rejected the impression that the head of the school administration had personally ordered an armed police operation against an employee. "This is not true," explained the school administration. The police were called in in connection with a staff meeting and were based on a prior security-related assessment by the police.

The school administration also refers to the city council's response to the political inquiry. According to this, an employee had received instructions from the school management on 24 November 2023 to behave in a certain way. This instruction was also signed by the head of the school administration in accordance with the dual control principle.

However, this was not a warning or a measure under personnel law, but merely an instruction. Moreover, this was not given to the employee in violation of her right to be heard. According to the city council and the school, all steps were taken in accordance with the legal requirements.