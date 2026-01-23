After months of uncertainty, the decision has been made: The city of Uster is parting ways with its police chief. The city council cites a mutual loss of trust and is terminating his employment effective the end of October.

The police chief of Uster must step down. (File photo

Following a breach of trust Uster’s police chief must step down

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Uster and its police chief are parting ways at the end of October.

The commander had been on leave since the end of March following an internal investigation.

For the time being, interim commander Sascha Buchmann will remain in charge of the city police.

The city of Uster is terminating the employment contract with its police chief. As the city announced on Friday, the separation was by mutual agreement.

The city council cites a loss of trust on both sides as the reason. The employment contract ends on October 31.

The police chief had already been placed on leave at the end of March.

Internal investigation as the trigger

The suspension was triggered by the commander’s conduct in connection with an internal investigation into possible violations of personal rights.

According to the city, the investigation did not reveal any actions relevant under criminal law. Nevertheless, the city council concluded that the basis for a trusting working relationship no longer existed.

The police chief was given the opportunity to respond to the allegations. Afterward, he reported sick.

Deputy Commander Sascha Buchmann had already taken over operational command of the city police in the spring.

As the city has now announced, Buchmann will continue to lead the organization on an interim basis. At the same time, the recruitment process for his successor is underway.

Problems not limited to Uster

The events in Uster are part of a series of leadership disputes within municipal police forces in the canton of Zurich.

Most recently, internal tensions within the Winterthur city police made headlines. There, open criticism of the leadership was voiced at a staff meeting.

In Bülach, too, discussions about the work environment led to personnel changes at the top of the police force.