Monika Jänicke (left) thanks the whistleblower. Keystone/Michael Buholzer

USZ CEO Monika Jänicke has paid tribute to the whistleblower who uncovered irregularities in cardiac surgery. An investigation confirmed serious shortcomings at the University Hospital Zurich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you USZ CEO Monika Jänicke thanked the whistleblower who made the abuses in cardiac surgery public and initiated the investigation.

An investigation revealed serious shortcomings and a significant increase in the number of deaths between 2016 and 2020.

According to Jänicke, no decision has yet been made on compensation for those affected, but this could become an issue at a later date. Show more

The head of the University Hospital Zurich (USZ), Monika Jänicke, has thanked the whistleblower who started the investigation into the irregularities at the USZ Clinic for Cardiac Surgery in an interview. He deserves respect, Jänicke told theSonntagsZeitungnewspaper.

Because the whistleblower had drawn public attention to the irregularities and then raised the issue again and again, said the head of the USZ in the interview published on Sunday.

She did not want to comment on the fact that the whistleblower had lost his job. This issue was in the past, when she was not yet at the USZ, she said. Jänicke became head of the hospital in 2023. The issue of compensation will certainly be included in the review of the report published on Tuesday, she said.

An administrative investigation found serious deficiencies at the Clinic for Cardiac Surgery and demonstrated excess mortality. According to the report, 68 to 74 more deaths than would have been statistically expected occurred during around 4,500 operations between 2016 and 2020.

It is still too early to talk about compensation for victims and relatives, said Jänicke. "But that may still be an issue."