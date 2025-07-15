The "Maneez" at Josefstrasse 137 in Zurich is also affected by the vacancy notice. Google

Tenants in Küsnacht ZH and Zurich are facing the loss of their apartments and business premises. The real estate management companies justify this with extensive renovations.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Küsnacht and Zurich, more than 90 tenants are losing their apartments or business premises due to planned total renovations.

Long-standing tenants and Tamil stores in Zurich's Kreis 5 district, which are important social meeting places, are particularly affected.

The owners point to structural defects - the tenants are resisting displacement. Show more

Last Friday, 56 tenants on the north-eastern edge of Küsnacht ZH were given notice to quit. The housing estate at Obere Bühlstrasse 19 to 27, built in 1978, is to be completely renovated.

As reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper, the administration is talking about structural deficiencies, for example in terms of energy efficiency and accessibility. A simple renovation would not be enough to bring the property up to today's standards.

85-year-old annoyed about termination

For many of those affected, the loss of their home is a major blow. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, 85-year-old Urs Geiser, for example, has lived in his 4.5-room apartment for almost five decades. Now he has to leave too. He can hardly find a comparable apartment in Küsnacht at a price of CHF 2,500 including ancillary costs, he tells the newspaper.

Geiser finds it particularly offensive that comparable properties in the same estate have already been renovated without having to give notice to the tenants. The difference is probably due to the ownership structure.

The houses in question belong to Turintra AG, a UBS fund vehicle. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, no statement has yet been made. The tenants now want to join forces and consider legal action.

Tamil community facing the end

A vacancy notice is also making waves in Zurich - this time in Kreis 5, a district that is strongly characterized by migrant communities. Almost 40 parties are losing their apartments and commercial premises at Josefstrasse 137, as the online magazine "Tsüri.ch" reports. Among those affected are several Tamil businesses, including the popular take-away restaurant "Maneez".

The property is also to be completely renovated. According to owner Allreal, the plan is to modernize the building services, improve the insulation and install solar panels. The number of apartments will remain the same, but the intervention will be far-reaching. It remains to be seen whether commercial tenants such as Maneez will be able to return after the renovation. So far, no new location has been found.

The impending loss is serious for the Tamil community. The stores on Josefstrasse are much more than just sales outlets: they function as social meeting points, supply centers and cultural anchors. "These structures are practically irreplaceable," says ETH urban researcher Christian Schmid to "Tsüri.ch". Peripheral locations lack the footfall and critical mass for similar businesses.