There is a long traffic jam at the Gotthard. (archive picture) sda

Patience is required: On Monday morning, traffic was backed up for nine kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal. Those traveling south had to allow up to an hour and a half more - and there was hardly any progress on the south side either.

There was also a four-kilometer traffic jam between Quinto and Airolo.

The cause is the heavy vacation traffic heading south. Show more

Drivers were faced with a test of patience on Monday morning: late in the morning, the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) reported a traffic jam of nine kilometers in front of the north portal of the Gotthard tunnel.

Between Erstfeld and Göschenen, a long avalanche of traffic was slowly moving forward. Anyone traveling in the direction of Ticino had to allow around one hour and thirty minutes extra at this point.

According to the TCS, further delays are now to be expected. There was an accident between Erstfeld and Wassen.

Not only the north side was affected. According to TCS, there were also traffic jams between Quinto and Airolo, where the traffic jam was four kilometers long. Drivers had to reckon with a time loss of around 40 minutes.

Traffic experts attribute the delays to vacation traffic. Especially in the summer months, the Gotthard route is one of the most important north-south connections. As soon as there are vacations in several cantons at the same time, the load on the A2 highway increases dramatically.