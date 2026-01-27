The man had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. Symbolbild: Keystone

A vacation guest is discharged from the Surselva regional hospital in the middle of the night - without being able to return to his apartment. The hospital is concerned afterwards.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A vacation guest is discharged from the Surselva Regional Hospital in Graubünden at night following a medical emergency.

Due to a lack of transportation, he has to wait in the reception hall until the morning.

The hospital regrets the incident and announces improvements for night-time discharges. Show more

On January 5, a man is taken by ambulance from his vacation apartment near Ilanz GR to Surselva Regional Hospital as an emergency. According to his own statements, he was suffering from severe diarrhea and massive circulatory problems following penicillin therapy.

His condition quickly stabilized in hospital. The attending physician then decided to discharge the patient as "stable" at 1 a.m., as reported by "Südostschweiz".

What followed still annoys the man to this day: "They put me in the chilly reception hall, where I tried unsuccessfully to order a cab back to the vacation apartment," he is quoted as saying in the report. Public transport or hotels were not an option at night. He therefore spent the night on a chair in the waiting area until 6.30 am.

Hospital regrets incident

"My resentment was still enormous days later," says the vacation guest. He speaks of a lack of care. He also disagrees with the doctor's report that he had refused hospitalization. "Their clear message was that there was no medical reason for an inpatient stay." He had never asked to be discharged.

According to the report, a complaint to the hospital management initially went unanswered. A statement from the hospital sent by post on January 16 did not find its way to the recipient. When asked by "Südostschweiz", the regional hospital responded and forwarded the letter to the man by email: they regret "that you experienced your stay in our emergency department as stressful and unsatisfactory in several respects". The hospital management also regrets that the man "felt left alone in the situation of the delayed return journey organization".

In future, they want to review and improve procedures for night-time discharges. The man remains skeptical: "There is no trace of an apology. That speaks for itself."