The village of Ftan belongs to the political municipality of Scuol GR. Google Street View

A planned cooperative project in Ftan GR has been halted by objections from second home owners. The conflict can also be seen in other tourist communities in Switzerland.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Ftan (Scuol GR), owners of second homes are blocking the construction of six cooperative apartments for locals with objections.

They fear that the view and property value will be impaired.

In Gstaad (Saanen BE), similar housing projects are also being delayed by objections despite the urgent need. Show more

In Ftan in the Lower Engadine, a community of heirs is planning to build six cooperative apartments for locals. However, the project is being blocked by owners of second homes who have lodged an objection, as reported by SRF. According to their own statements, they fear further buildings on the slope and thus an impairment of the view and the property value.

The architect responsible expressed his frustration to SRF: "Everything is actually perfect. It's a shame that there were objections, because without them we would already be building."

The conflict is an example of the tight housing market in tourist regions. While around 1 percent of apartments in Switzerland are vacant, the figure in such municipalities is only around 0.75 percent.

Project also blocked in Gstaad

Prices are rising, locals can hardly find affordable housing and often have to live outside the region. The Federal Office for Housing sees the Covid pandemic and the implementation of the second-home initiative, among other things, as exacerbating the situation.

Other regions are also trying to take countermeasures, as SRF reports: In Gstaad in the Bernese Oberland, 63 cooperative apartments are planned, intended for 130 to 150 people. Only people who live or work in Saanen - the municipality to which Gstaad also belongs - will be allowed to move in.

The project is based on local initiatives, the building land is being provided by the municipality, but there are still objections and delays.

Video from the department