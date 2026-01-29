  1. Residential Customers
Only one type of travel is getting cheaper Vacations in Switzerland are becoming more and more expensive

29.1.2026 - 06:13

Camping: less comfortable than a hotel, but still increasingly expensive, at least in Switzerland.
Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Prices for leisure activities in Switzerland are rising again. The parahotel industry and flights in particular became more expensive in December. But prices for hotel accommodation, mountain railroads and ski lifts also rose.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Going on vacation became even more expensive for the Swiss in December.
  • Prices for parahotels in particular, such as vacation apartments and campsites, rose last month.
  • But flights have also become more expensive.
Going on vacation became even more expensive for the Swiss in December. Prices for the parahotel industry in particular, i.e. for vacation apartments or campsites, rose last month. But flights also became more expensive. Overall, prices in the "Leisure Index" basket of goods defined by the comparison service Comparis rose by 1.0% in December within a month. This means that they rose faster than the more broadly defined national consumer price index (CPI), which remained unchanged in December.

Prices for parahotels rose by a significant 25 percent. Since the pandemic, vacations in vacation apartments and on campsites have been very popular, comments Comparis. With the start of the ski season and the Christmas vacations, costs have also risen. Prices are also higher for hotel accommodation (+3.1 percent) as well as for mountain railroads and ski lifts (+4.3 percent).

Sports holidays with little snow. There is 60 percent less snow than usual this winter

Air fares well above pre-pandemic levels

Air travel also became more expensive last month (+2.8 percent). Prices could now become slightly cheaper again in the coming months - but they will remain well above pre-coronavirus levels, says Comparis. This is because demand has returned faster than supply following the coronavirus pandemic: the industry lacks engines, spare parts and skilled workers.

Meanwhile, some products also became cheaper in December, according to Comparis. For example, consumers paid less for television and audio-visual equipment than in November (-6.9%). Storage media and content also became cheaper (-2.6%), while prices for package tours also fell (-1.8%).

