The St. Gallen police withdrew the permit for the Mass-Voll demonstration on site. However, the march defied the order to clear the square. Keystone

A charged day of protest escalates: Between political fronts, police barricades and tear gas, the old town of St. Gallen is transformed into a stage for conflict and confrontation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, several hundred people demonstrated in St. Gallen against compulsory vaccination.

The protest march was led by the Mass-Voll movement, accompanied by members of the far-right group Junge Tat.

An unauthorized counter-demonstration by the group Ostschweiz Nazifrei led to tensions even before the start.

After the St. Gallen city police withdrew permission for the demonstration for security reasons, clashes broke out in the old town and tear gas was used. Show more

On Saturday, several hundred people demonstrated in St. Gallen against compulsory vaccination. Numerous members of the extreme right-wing group Junge Tat led the demonstration by the Mass-Voll movement.

Before the demonstration could set off from the train station after midday, there was a disturbance. This was reported by a spokeswoman for the St. Gallen city police. The "Ostschweiz Nazifrei" group called for an unauthorized counter-demonstration beforehand.

Some of the 600 or so demonstrators held halberds in their hands. Due to security concerns, the police eventually withdrew the permit for the mass demonstration on site.

The demonstrators then broke through a police cordon and started a march through the old town. Skirmishes broke out there. The police used tear gas to prevent clashes between different groups. Traffic was sometimes obstructed.

According to the city police spokeswoman, numerous people were checked. The participants in the mass demonstration had made themselves liable to prosecution. The police are clarifying the next steps.

A second demonstration is led by Trychlern

A second, authorized demonstration then set off through the old town of St. Gallen. This was called for by a citizens' movement under the name Meine Entscheidung. This demonstration, with around 400 participants, was led by around 40 Trychlers. The demonstrators chanted "Peace, freedom, sovereignty!"

The demonstrators are opposing a revision of the law in the canton of St. Gallen. The revised health law is intended to enable the canton to make vaccination compulsory for certain groups of people and populations in the event of a pandemic.

The canton is basing this on the federal Epidemics Act. Article 22 of this law states that cantons can declare vaccinations compulsory. This applies to "vulnerable population groups", "particularly exposed persons" and "persons who carry out certain activities" if there is a significant risk.

According to the draft of the St. Gallen Health Act, anyone who refuses to comply could be fined up to CHF 20,000. The cantonal council is expected to discuss the bill in the second half of 2026.