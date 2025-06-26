In a school in Bern, pupils' smartphones are kept in a "cell phone garage" that is locked in a cupboard. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Cell phone bans at schools are catching on in Switzerland: after Aargau and Nidwalden, Valais is now also banning smartphones in class and during breaks.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Valais is banning cell phones in all schools in future.

The reason: "More and more children are showing learning and reading difficulties," says Christophe Darbellay, President of the Cantonal Directors of Education.

The ability to concentrate is declining.

The cantons of Aargau and Nidwalden have already banned cell phones from schools. Show more

According to the Tamedia newspapers, the canton of Valais will ban cell phones in all schools in future. "More and more children are experiencing learning and reading difficulties. Their ability to concentrate is declining", said Christophe Darbellay, president of the cantonal education directors, to the newspapers.

The ban on cell phones applies while children are on school grounds - even during the break and at lunchtime. The journey to school is the responsibility of the parents. However, there are no efforts to regulate the issue throughout Switzerland. The cantons are responsible for school organization.

Brain scans show that the "brain is much less active while a child is staring at a cell phone than when they are playing outside", said Darbellay in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers. "Of course, children have to learn how to use digital devices at some point - they are part of modern society. But too many children spend too much time on their smartphones at an early age," explained the Valais Director of Education. School is a central living space "in which we must create conditions that promote learning, concentration and personal development".