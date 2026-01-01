1.09 pm

Despite the drama in Crans-Montana, schools in Valais will resume lessons on Monday after the vacations. However, affected classes will receive psychological support

"The schools will be open as planned," said Pierre-Yves Délèze, Secretary General of the Valais Department of Economy and Education, to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday. The schools and classes affected would be supported, he added.

Rooms could be set up for discussions and, if necessary, support from specialists. "There is certainly a need for young people to meet and exchange ideas," said Délèze. The drama mainly affects teenagers and young adults who had gone to the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana to celebrate the turn of the year. Some of them may have lost friends or escaped the hell of the fire.

According to the spokesperson for the Department of Education, the opportunity for the students to take part in the service in honour of the deceased and injured in Crans-Montana planned for next Friday has yet to be organized. So far, 40 people have died in the fire disaster and 119 were seriously injured.