Without consulting the owners, the canton of Valais has allowed a company to organize laser game events in the forests of Lower Valais. The case is now back before the State Council.

In Valais, a decision by SVP State Councillor Franz Ruppen has caused a political uproar. As reported by the newspaper "Le Nouvelliste", the company Irtag GmbH is now allowed to organize laser gaming events in all forests in Lower Valais - without the consent of the owners.

The permit is valid for two years and is not subject to any specific conditions. This annoys many parties, as the newspaper writes.

"It's as if the canton were allowing me to organize a party in your garden - without your consent, without cleaning up and without compensation," Eric Baldini, Secretary General of the Association of Valais Burgergemeinden, told the "Walliser Boten".

The association owns around 86 percent of the 120,000 hectares of forest in the canton. Nevertheless, they were not consulted before the Department of Mobility, Spatial Development and the Environment issued the permit.

Clear rules weakened

In the summer of 2024, the responsible department had formulated clear rules: only 18 defined locations, consent from forest owners, consideration for protected areas. However, after Irtag lodged an objection, the decision was significantly watered down by the department itself - to the dismay of municipalities, environmental associations and forest owners.

"It is shocking that a commercial activity is being approved without the consent of the owners," says Christina Giesch, Director of the Valais Forest Association. According to the Forest Act, free access to the forest is permitted - but not commercially organized events without consent.

WWF and Pro Natura also condemn the permit. Marie-Thérèse Sangra from WWF criticizes: "The forest is not a playground, but a habitat for animals and plants." For her, the decision is a "shocking step backwards".

Case now up to the State Council

The fact that State Councillor Franz Ruppen is ignoring a stricter regulation from his own department is causing additional outrage. For many, this is a dangerous precedent. Jérémy Savioz from Pro Natura Valais warns: "The permit ignores protected areas and is unlimited in terms of time and space - that's irresponsible."

Christophe Bruchez, Managing Director of Irtag GmbH, defends his company's activities: "Our events are small, a maximum of ten children, no night games, close to residential areas." However, the company's website advertises events for up to 110 participants, including aperitifs and raclette in the forest.

Around 30 municipalities, civic communities and associations have lodged an appeal. The case is now back before the Valais State Council.