A new draft law is causing discussion in Valais: The canton wants to reduce light pollution - and is attacking Christmas lights.

Public and private lights are to be dimmed or switched off between midnight and 6 a.m., and until 1 a.m. during the festive season.

In Valais, a planned revision of the Environmental Protection Act is causing discussion - particularly with regard to Christmas lighting. The canton wants to reduce light pollution and energy consumption with the amendment, reports the "Walliser Bote".

In future, public and private lighting will generally be switched off or at least dimmed between midnight and six a.m. Only lights that are really necessary for safety or functional reasons will be permitted, according to the cantonal Department of the Environment (DUW).

This also applies to Christmas lights: from the first Advent until January 6, they should remain permitted - but only until 1 am. After that, they must be switched off until 6 a.m., says Yves Degoumois, DUW assistant, to the "Walliser Boten" newspaper. But: this is a recommendation, not a ban. However, it is a recommendation, not a ban.

Criticism from the SVP

Environmentalists welcome the regulation, but there is criticism from the political side. The Valais Association of Municipalities, for example, considers implementation to be practically impossible: municipalities would not be able to control private garden lights or house decorations at all.

The SVP Lower Valais is also against it. It speaks of a "shocking Christmas lighting ban" and warns of an "explosion of bureaucracy" and new neighbourhood conflicts. The Upper Valais Centre also expresses doubts in the "Walliser Boten" as to whether the new obligations for municipalities are even practicable. The SP Oberwallis advocates even stricter times: Reduction from as early as 10 p.m., dark phase from midnight to six o'clock.

Other cantons also adhere to case law

However, the debate is not entirely new. Back in 2013, the Federal Supreme Court confirmed a decision by the Aargau Building Department, according to which decorative lighting must be switched off from 10 pm, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Christmas lights may therefore only be operated until 1 a.m. at the latest between the first Advent and January 6. Although the case at the time concerned a private installation, the court referred to the public interest and the protection of the neighborhood from excessive light immission.

Other cantons are also guided by this case law. When asked by theTages-Anzeiger, the Bernese Office for Environmental Protection and Energy stated that many people do not find Christmas lights disturbing, but rather part of the festive tradition. During the usual Advent and Christmas period - from the first Advent to January 6 - they may therefore remain switched on for longer. However, the upper limit of 1 a.m. set by the Federal Supreme Court remains in place.

In Valais, the question is still open. The consultation on the new Environmental Protection Act will run until the end of 2025, with the political debate in the Grand Council set to follow in the second half of 2026.