  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"We are constantly on the verge of tears" Valais hospital director talks about conditions after fire inferno

SDA

4.1.2026 - 12:12

Eric Bonvin is the director of the Valais
Eric Bonvin is the director of the Valais
KEYSTONE

After the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, eleven young patients are still being treated in the Valais hospital. Hospital director Eric Bonvin speaks of a great emotional burden - for those affected as well as for the medical staff.

Keystone-SDA

04.01.2026, 12:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Eleven young people are still in hospital in Valais after the fire in Crans-Montana.
  • Many of the victims have severe burns and are facing a long recovery phase.
  • Hospital director Eric Bonvin warns against additional stress caused by hate comments online.
Show more

Valais hospital director Eric Bonvin has described the treatment of young patients following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS as emotionally extremely stressful. Eleven patients are currently still in hospital, he said in an interview with the Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

Most of the victims had severe burns to their faces and hands, he said. "They have a very long healing phase ahead of them - and will often be scarred for life," the hospital director continued. They are also extremely vulnerable mentally at the moment.

"Ice-cold cynicism"Council of States causes outrage with statement on bar inferno

He was very concerned about "cruel comments" on social media, for example that the victims were "only rich people anyway". He hoped that the cruelty of social media would not worsen the situation of those affected.

Drama has "something outrageous"

The big rush is now over. However, many would return to the hospital in around a month for follow-up treatment and rehabilitation, as most of the victims were from Valais. The hospital is preparing for this.

Seriously injured in hospital. Professional footballer (19) rescued girlfriend from the flaming inferno

Seriously injured in hospitalProfessional footballer (19) rescued girlfriend from the flaming inferno

For the hospital director, the drama also has "something outrageous" about it. But the much stronger feeling is one of grief. "I can feel this deep emotionality in everyone involved - the police, the politicians, the nursing staff and myself. We are all constantly on the verge of tears," said Bonvin.

For professionals, such disasters are moments of great intensity in which they can live out their calling to the full. "You just do your job. It's fulfilling, but emotionally extremely stressful," he said. The fear of the families, the shock of the young injured people who don't know what has happened to them: all of this is difficult to digest.

In addition, many of the hospital's employees lived in the region. Many therefore wondered whether their children or colleagues were among the victims.

More from the department

Gasel near Köniz BE. Man (33) dies in accident with crane

Gasel near Köniz BEMan (33) dies in accident with crane

Crash near Mumpf AG. Two cars collide head-on - five injured

Crash near Mumpf AGTwo cars collide head-on - five injured

"I'll make it home"Driver stops in a tunnel with an empty tank - costing him more than just money