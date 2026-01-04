Eric Bonvin is the director of the Valais KEYSTONE

After the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, eleven young patients are still being treated in the Valais hospital. Hospital director Eric Bonvin speaks of a great emotional burden - for those affected as well as for the medical staff.

Valais hospital director Eric Bonvin has described the treatment of young patients following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS as emotionally extremely stressful. Eleven patients are currently still in hospital, he said in an interview with the Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

Most of the victims had severe burns to their faces and hands, he said. "They have a very long healing phase ahead of them - and will often be scarred for life," the hospital director continued. They are also extremely vulnerable mentally at the moment.

He was very concerned about "cruel comments" on social media, for example that the victims were "only rich people anyway". He hoped that the cruelty of social media would not worsen the situation of those affected.

Drama has "something outrageous"

The big rush is now over. However, many would return to the hospital in around a month for follow-up treatment and rehabilitation, as most of the victims were from Valais. The hospital is preparing for this.

For the hospital director, the drama also has "something outrageous" about it. But the much stronger feeling is one of grief. "I can feel this deep emotionality in everyone involved - the police, the politicians, the nursing staff and myself. We are all constantly on the verge of tears," said Bonvin.

For professionals, such disasters are moments of great intensity in which they can live out their calling to the full. "You just do your job. It's fulfilling, but emotionally extremely stressful," he said. The fear of the families, the shock of the young injured people who don't know what has happened to them: all of this is difficult to digest.

In addition, many of the hospital's employees lived in the region. Many therefore wondered whether their children or colleagues were among the victims.