The village of Guttet in the municipality of Guttet-Feschel in Valais. Commons/Hadi

The digital village store in Guttet-Feschel VS, an innovative project to strengthen the village community, is facing challenges. Due to cantonal legislation, the store has to close in the evening, which poses problems for the municipality.

The municipality of Guttet-Feschel invested in a digital village store three years ago.

However, due to cantonal store opening hours, the digital village store has to close at 8 pm.

In 2024, the attempt to liberalize opening hours failed. Show more

The digital village store in Guttet-Feschel, a small mountain village in Valais, was intended to secure the future of local supplies. The municipality invested around CHF 35,000 in 2022 to equip the store for the digital era.

The concept was simple: an unmanned store, accessible around the clock, would enable residents and holidaymakers to shop at any time. However, cantonal laws put a spanner in the works.

Municipal president Philipp Loretan explains to Blick that the village store is not just a place for shopping, but also offers postal and banking services and serves as a social meeting place.

No exception for digital stores

The introduction of the digital system led to rising sales figures, as residents no longer had to drive into the valley after work to do their shopping.

But now the store has to close at 8 pm, as the cantonal store opening law does not provide for any exceptions for digital stores. The legislation, which was originally introduced to protect employees, does not take into account the unattended opening hours of the digital village store.

An attempt to amend the law failed at the ballot box in 2024. State Councillor Christophe Darbellay emphasizes that the government had proposed more flexible opening hours, but the population rejected this. Loretan sees the need to enshrine the digital village store in law to ensure its continued existence.

Bureaucracy slows down innovation

A corresponding proposal was submitted to the Valais cantonal parliament. The village store must generate sufficient turnover to avoid being closed, which would mean a further setback for the village.

The discussion about the digital village store shows the challenges that rural communities face when modernizing their infrastructure. While digitalization offers opportunities, traditional laws often stand in the way. The municipality of Guttet-Feschel is hoping for a solution that will ensure the continued existence of the store and improve the quality of life for residents.

The case of the digital village store in Guttet-Feschel is an example of how innovative projects can fail due to bureaucratic hurdles. It remains to be seen whether the legislation will be adapted to give such projects more scope in the future.