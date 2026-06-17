Following fraud attempts by fake police officers, the Valais cantonal police have arrested five suspected perpetrators. All suspects are in pretrial detention.

Fake police officers in Valais: Following several attempted frauds, the cantonal police have arrested five suspected perpetrators. (Stock photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais Cantonal Police have arrested five suspected perpetrators following fraud attempts by fake police officers.

The men are between 18 and 25 years old and come from four different countries.

They are in pretrial detention, and the public prosecutor’s office is investigating.

The Valais Cantonal Police have arrested five suspected perpetrators following several fraud attempts by fake police officers. The arrests took place over two days in June in various municipalities across the canton.

On June 8, two men were arrested, as the Valais Cantonal Police announced on Wednesday. Prior to that, two residents of Dorénaz had reported an attempted fraud, which led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Frenchman.

On the same day, another report was received in the municipality of Collonges. As a result, law enforcement officers arrested an 18-year-old Romanian. According to the police, he is also accused of similar offenses in the towns of Saint-Séverin and Venthône.

A week later, on June 15, police in Torgon arrested three more suspects. A married couple there had fallen victim to fraud and alerted the authorities. According to the statement, those arrested include an 18-year-old Spaniard, a 20-year-old Frenchman, and a 21-year-old Swiss national.

All five men are in pretrial detention. The public prosecutor’s office has launched investigations into the various cases. The presumption of innocence applies, the statement added.