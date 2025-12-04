The police have revoked the offending driver's license. Kantonspolizei Wallis

In Bovernier VS, a driver was measured at 148 km/h out of town. His driver's license was revoked on the spot.

Dominik Müller

A speeding offense occurred in Bovernier VS on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 3.30 p.m., an 87-year-old Swiss driver was measured at 148 km/h on the Great St. Bernard road from Sembrancher in the direction of Martinach. The speed limit on this section is 80 km/h.

His driver's license was immediately revoked, writes the Valais cantonal police in a statement.

The offending driver will be reported to the Road Traffic and Navigation Department and the public prosecutor's office. He faces up to four years' imprisonment and a minimum of two years' driving disqualification.

Since the beginning of the year, the Valais cantonal police have recorded 26 speeding offenses.