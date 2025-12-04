  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Charge and driving license confiscated Valais police catch 87-year-old speeding 68 km/h too fast

Dominik Müller

4.12.2025

The police have revoked the offending driver's license.
The police have revoked the offending driver's license.
Kantonspolizei Wallis

In Bovernier VS, a driver was measured at 148 km/h out of town. His driver's license was revoked on the spot.

04.12.2025, 09:30

04.12.2025, 09:33

A speeding offense occurred in Bovernier VS on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 3.30 p.m., an 87-year-old Swiss driver was measured at 148 km/h on the Great St. Bernard road from Sembrancher in the direction of Martinach. The speed limit on this section is 80 km/h.

His driver's license was immediately revoked, writes the Valais cantonal police in a statement.

The offending driver will be reported to the Road Traffic and Navigation Department and the public prosecutor's office. He faces up to four years' imprisonment and a minimum of two years' driving disqualification.

Since the beginning of the year, the Valais cantonal police have recorded 26 speeding offenses.