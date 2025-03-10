The Valais cantonal police have caught a speeding driver. Symbolbild: Keystone

A driver was clocked at 224 kilometers per hour (km/h) instead of the permitted 120 km/h on the A9 freeway near Sion VS. The 35-year-old Frenchman's driver's license was revoked on the spot.

As reported by the Valais cantonal police on Monday, the speeding driver was stopped shortly after the speeding offense on Friday evening. He had to surrender his driver's license on the spot. He was also reported to the Road Traffic and Navigation Department and the public prosecutor's office.

Since the beginning of the year, three speeding offenses have been recorded throughout the canton, the police reported. The perpetrators face a prison sentence of one to four years and a driving license disqualification of at least two years.