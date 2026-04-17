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"The situation was unreal" Valais police commander speaks out after months of silence

SDA

17.4.2026 - 05:32

(archive picture)
(archive picture)
Keystone

The new commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler, took office under the extraordinary circumstances of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. After three months, the 52-year-old has now ended a period of self-imposed silence.

Keystone-SDA

17.04.2026, 05:32

17.04.2026, 07:59

As the successor to Christian Varone, Gisler had to deal with the devastating fire in the "Le Constellation" bar on January 1 - just an hour and a half after taking office. "At the moment it was a lack of understanding. Even when I was told what was happening, I had the feeling that the situation was unreal," he told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

"The situation was difficult to bear when, as a commander, you send your personnel on missions in the knowledge that they will not emerge unscathed the next day. I never thought I would have to bear such responsibility," says Gisler.

Following the fire, Gisler applied to the head of the Department of Security, Institutions and Sport, Stéphane Ganzer, for additional posts. His application is pending.

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