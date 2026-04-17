Taking office under extraordinary circumstances: Valais police commander Frédéric Gisler at a first press conference after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

The new commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler, took office under the extraordinary circumstances of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. Now he is speaking publicly for the first time about the New Year tragedy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler, took office under the extraordinary circumstances of the Crans-Montana fire disaster.

After three months in which he had not commented on the case, the 52-year-old has now ended a period of self-imposed silence.

As the successor to Christian Varone, Gisler had to deal with the devastating fire in the "Le Constellation" bar on January 1 - an hour and a half after taking office. Show more

The new commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler, took office under the extraordinary circumstances of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. After three months in which he had not commented on the case, the 52-year-old has now ended a period of self-imposed silence.

As the successor to Christian Varone, Gisler had to deal with the devastating fire in the "Le Constellation" bar on January 1 - an hour and a half after taking office. "At the moment it was a lack of understanding. Even when I was told what had happened, I had the feeling that the situation was unreal," he says in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

"It was the beginning of an extremely emotionally stressful time. Not just for me, but also for the victims, their families, all the first responders and my staff, who worked tirelessly to manage the crisis in the best possible way."

An introverted man

"The situation was hard to bear when, as a commander, you send your staff on missions knowing that they will not emerge unscathed. I never thought I would have to bear such responsibility," Gisler continues.

Following the fire disaster, Gisler applied to the head of the Department of Security, Institutions and Sport, Stéphane Ganzer, for additional posts. His application is still being processed.

«The situation was difficult to bear» Frédéric Gisler Commander of the Valais cantonal police

At the three media conferences on January 1 and 2 immediately after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the former public prosecutor of the canton of Valais for 15 years appeared very reserved compared to, for example, the president of the cantonal government Mathias Reynard. "It's obvious that my professional experiences before my current role also influence the person I have become," emphasizes Gisler.

"On January 1, I remembered my first police job, especially when I was the head of operations in a special unit of the Vaud cantonal police," explains Gisler. There he learned that you have to lead calmly when the pressure increases - even in your voice. This has a considerable influence on the entire chain of command.

Since this series of media conferences, Gisler has decided to no longer respond to media inquiries. A strategy for which he takes full responsibility. "I could have continued to speak to the press. But from January 10, the day after the national day of mourning, I decided to stop communicating on behalf of the cantonal police in order to give those affected time to recover."

Processes adapted

On February 12, the emergency services were overwhelmed in the run-up to Jessica Moretti's hearing at the Energypolis campus in Sion. She and her husband Jacques, the two owners of the bar "Le Constellation", were attacked by relatives of the victims.

"This scene should never have happened," says Gisler. "However, I remember that the Moretti couple left the designated security area of their own accord to meet the families. Since then, we have adapted our procedures."

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