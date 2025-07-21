An extensive manhunt was immediately set up in the region. KAPO VS

Burglars robbed a gun store in Lower Valais on Monday morning. The police are searching for the fugitives.

Petar Marjanović

Three perpetrators fled in a French car. After an accident in Troistorrents, they continued their escape on foot. The police warn that the men are dangerous and possibly armed.

The police warn that the men are dangerous and possibly armed. Show more

A gun store in Lower Valais was broken into early Monday morning. According to a press release issued by the Valais cantonal police on July 21, 2025, the perpetrators fled the scene with the stolen goods. The police have launched a manhunt.

The burglary was reported shortly before 5 a.m. At least three people are believed to have been involved in the crime. They escaped in a vehicle registered in France. However, they did not get far: in Troistorrents, on the Route de Morgins, they caused a traffic accident and continued their escape on foot.

An intensive manhunt has been underway ever since. In addition to the Valais cantonal police, the communal police forces of Monthey, Dents-du-Midi and Haut-Lac, employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS), the Vaud cantonal police, the air force and the French gendarmerie are also involved.

Some of the stolen weapons were recovered in the accident. However, the perpetrators are still on the run. According to the police, they are dangerous and possibly armed individuals. The public is urged to exercise caution and to report any suspicious observations immediately to the cantonal police operations center.

Information can be obtained from the police by calling 027 326 56 56. No further information is currently being published.