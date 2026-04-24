Crime in the church: a priest in Valais embezzled donations. (symbolic image) Keystone

A priest in Valais has been convicted of embezzling donations from the Lenten soup collection. The Federal Supreme Court has now dismissed an appeal by the priest.

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The priest pocketed the proceeds from two Lenten soups in 2019 - a total of CHF 1,400. The collection was intended for a health center in Africa. In addition, one parishioner alone donated 10,000 francs to support the project.

The pastor used a large part of this sum for private purposes and to finance his niece's studies. The planned health center had still not been built at the time of the cantonal ruling.

In addition, the priest issued false invoices in the summer of 2021 during a deputation in another parish in order to claim double expenses. In this way, he was wrongly reimbursed more than 5,000 francs. The total loss caused by the criminal acts amounts to over CHF 16,000.

No appeal lodged

In 2024, the Valais judiciary sentenced him to a conditional fine of 90 daily rates of CHF 150 each (CHF 13,500 in total) and a fine of CHF 1,200 for embezzlement, dishonest management and falsification of documents. The priest did not appeal against this sentence, so it became final.

However, he later lodged an appeal, which was rejected by the cantonal court. He appealed against this decision to the Federal Supreme Court. In a ruling published on Friday, the judges in Lausanne dismissed his appeal in its entirety. The Federal Supreme Court found that there were no new facts or evidence that would justify a revision of the proceedings.

According to the court, the fact that the aggrieved parishioner waived reimbursement does not change the fact that he suffered a loss. Claims for repayment by the diocese also did not constitute a new circumstance.

(Judgment 6B_149/2026 of March 30, 2026)