Despite strict controls, drug use remains a problem in Valais prisons. Six inmates in Crêtelongue tested positive - and a bizarre smuggling attempt in Sion provides an insight into methods.

Six inmates tested positive for drugs at the Crêtelongue prison in Granges VS.

Despite systematic and random checks, drug use in prison remains a problem.

A case uncovered in Sion shows the creativity of the smugglers: cannabis resin was hidden in a piece of cheese. Show more

In Crêtelongue prison in Granges VS, six prisoners tested positive for drugs last year. As reported by the newspaper "Le Nouvelliste", THC in particular, but also benzodiazepines and cocaine were detected in their samples.

The inmates concerned, aged between 22 and 45, have now also had to stand trial for drug use. This was reported by "20 Minuten".

Systematic and random drug checks - but consumption remains a problem

According to Georges Seewer, head of the canton's Office for the Execution of Punishments and Measures, all prisoners in Crêtelongue are routinely tested for drugs. They have to provide a urine sample as soon as they enter prison. Further tests are carried out before and after prison leave, at the request of the authorities or if drug use is suspected.

Despite the strict security measures, random checks show that drug use continues within the prison. How the drugs get behind bars remains a mystery - but a creative smuggling attempt in another prison in Valais provides a clue.

Search for clues came to nothing - proceedings discontinued

In Les Îles prison in Sion, a visitor tried to deliver a supposedly harmless package to a prisoner: a carton of cigarettes and a piece of cheese. But during the search, the guards discovered six pieces of cannabis resin hidden in the cheese.

However, the search for clues came to nothing. The alleged supplier explained that he had received the cheese from a stranger who had also received it from another person. The case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

