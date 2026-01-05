The aim of the criminal investigation is now to clarify exactly what failed - and who is responsible. "Thanks to the expertise of the specialists at the Forensic Institute in Zurich, I hope to be able to determine who is responsible and explain to the parents, siblings and relatives what happened," said Pilloud.
At the same time, the Attorney General is dampening expectations of quick results. The investigation will take a long time. "We are in real life, not in a 45-minute series," she said. Technical reports are time-consuming and a large number of people have to be interviewed. They don't want to exclude any leads and work carefully - that's why the process is taking so long.
Investigations will take a long time
In the next step, the investigators will analyze the municipality's documents, among other things. The permits, the conversion work carried out by the operators, the materials used, the escape routes, the available extinguishing agents and compliance with fire safety regulations will be examined.
The couple are charged with involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and negligently causing a conflagration. At the same time, the public prosecutor's office expressly points out that the presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.
The presence of minors in the club was alsodiscussed. According to the cantonal police, around half of the victims were under the age of majority, with the youngest person being 14 years old. Whether this minor was in the club legally is part of the ongoing investigation. "At the moment, I can't say whether she was accompanied or not," said Pilloud. The investigation will also clarify this.