After the fire inferno in Crans-Montana, the Attorney General of Valais is self-critical. Béatrice Pilloud says: "In view of the many dead and injured, nobody can claim that everything worked.

Valais Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud says that "something obviously didn't work" in the Crans-Montana fire.

The investigation should clarify what exactly failed and who is responsible, based on expert reports from Zurich.

There are currently no plans to remand the club operators in custody, the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the Attorney General of Valais, Béatrice Pilloud, has drawn a first interim balance. Speaking on the RTS 19h30 program on Sunday, she said: "Obviously something didn't work. You can't have so many dead and injured people and say that everything worked."

The aim of the criminal investigation is now to clarify exactly what failed - and who is responsible. "Thanks to the expertise of the specialists at the Forensic Institute in Zurich, I hope to be able to determine who is responsible and explain to the parents, siblings and relatives what happened," said Pilloud.

At the same time, the Attorney General is dampening expectations of quick results. The investigation will take a long time. "We are in real life, not in a 45-minute series," she said. Technical reports are time-consuming and a large number of people have to be interviewed. They don't want to exclude any leads and work carefully - that's why the process is taking so long.

Investigations will take a long time

In the next step, the investigators will analyze the municipality's documents, among other things. The permits, the conversion work carried out by the operators, the materials used, the escape routes, the available extinguishing agents and compliance with fire safety regulations will be examined.

According to the current state of the investigation , the outbreak of fire is connected to so-called "fountains". These are pyrotechnic objects that produce sparks and flames. They are designed to be placed on the ground or on a holder or held in the hand.

Initial witness statements describe a fire that spread extremely quickly, accompanied by dense smoke and a strong heat wave. "Everything happened very quickly," emphasizes Pilloud.

No pre-trial detention for operator

On Sunday evening, the Valais authorities announced that the legal requirements for a pre-trial detention of the couple running the "Le Constellation" bar were not currently met. There are no indications that the suspects could evade the proceedings. There is also currently no risk of repeat offenses or collusion.

The couple are charged with involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and negligently causing a conflagration. At the same time, the public prosecutor's office expressly points out that the presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.

The presence of minors in the club was alsodiscussed. According to the cantonal police, around half of the victims were under the age of majority, with the youngest person being 14 years old. Whether this minor was in the club legally is part of the ongoing investigation. "At the moment, I can't say whether she was accompanied or not," said Pilloud. The investigation will also clarify this.