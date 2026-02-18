Beatrice Pilloud, Attorney General of the Canton of Valais. KEYSTONE

Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud was due to appear at a wine fraternity gala. Due to possible conflicts of interest in connection with the investigation into the Crans-Montana fire disaster, she has now decided not to attend.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Pilloud was to be the patron of a Valais wine brotherhood.

Numerous Valais politicians are members of the brotherhood, including the mayor of Crans-Montana.

Following media inquiries, Pilloud initially reacted casually - and later withdrew from the event. Show more

Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud was due to appear as patron at the general assembly of the "Ordre de la Channe" wine fraternity at the end of March. According to its chairman Patrick Bérod, the traditional order has numerous members from politics and business, including several government councillors and Nicolas Féraud, the mayor of Crans-Montana. This was first reported by the NZZ.

According to Bérod, Pilloud has been a member of the Order for several years, when she was still a lawyer. Her patronage had already been agreed in December - before the fire disaster in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve, in which 40 people lost their lives.

Investigation underway - possible links raise questions

The Valais public prosecutor's office is investigating the fire disaster. Two community representatives have now been questioned as suspects. Both the municipalities and the canton are responsible for fire safety in Valais. The Valais cantonal court recently ordered the public prosecutor's office to investigate the canton's possible responsibility in a parallel case.

Pilloud is a member of the four-person team of public prosecutors in the Crans-Montana case. By her own account, she is primarily responsible for communication and international cooperation within the team.

The fact that the Attorney General was to act as patron of an organization to which political actors potentially affected by the investigation belong sparked criticism. Victims' lawyer Christophe de Galembert told the NZZ that such a connection "could call into question the impartiality of the Valais public prosecutor's office".

Pilloud initially reacted indignantly to such questions. "Honestly, what do you want to achieve with this information? Is it important for you to know that I'm going to Zermatt this weekend? Or that I had dinner in Sierre yesterday?" she wrote on Tuesday.

When the NZZ pointed out to her that Mayor Féraud is also a member of the Order, she was surprised. "I didn't know that, it's going to be problematic for me," she replied. A short time later, Pilloud announced that she would not be attending the gala event. She explained that she wanted to protect her family.