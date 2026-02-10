This bar in Crans-Montana was the scene of a fatal fire accident on New Year's Eve. (archive picture) Bild: Jean-Christophe Bott/KEYSTONE/dpa

The canton of Valais sees no responsibility for the failure to carry out fire safety checks in Crans-Montana. Blackmail also plays a role.

The canton of Valais has defended itself against attempts to make it partly responsible for the failure to carry out fire safety checks in Crans-Montana VS. This was in response to statements made by the municipality's safety officer during hearings into the New Year's Eve fire disaster.

Crans-Montana's head of security, who has been in office since May 2024, told investigators that a change in the system for managing tasks and deadlines had made his job more difficult and contributed to delays in fire safety inspections. A source familiar with the case confirmed to Keystone-SDA corresponding information from the French-speaking Swiss radio and television station RTS.

In 2022, a computer scientist who managed the system called VS-FIRE attempted to blackmail the police and fire department, the head of security told investigators. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the computer scientist and the canton of Valais decided to stop using the system.

According to the head of security, his predecessor subsequently transferred all the data relating to the checks to an Excel file. A new system called LODUR then had to be set up.

The canton of Valais told the Keystone-SDA news agency that in 2023, the canton repeatedly asked all fire departments to back up their respective data at short intervals outside the VS-FIRE platform. The VS-FIRE system was then replaced by the LODUR system, and most of the fire departments' data could have been backed up and integrated into the new system.

As far as the other IT solutions designed and developed by the service provider were concerned, in particular for fire safety inspections, "it was not up to the canton to intervene", according to its assessment.

The questioning by the public prosecutor's office is to continue on Wednesday with that of bar owner Jacques Moretti, followed by questioning of his wife Jessica on Thursday. Both have been questioned before. The main purpose of the two hearings is to allow victims' lawyers to put questions to the Corsican couple.

Security chiefs meet

It was also announced on Tuesday that the canton of Valais had convened two meetings of the security officers of the Valais municipalities. The evening meetings are primarily intended as an opportunity for an open and constructive exchange. This was stated by Marie-Claude Noth-Ecoeur, Head of the Civil Security and Military Service at the Valais State Council.

In all parts of the canton, security officers admit behind closed doors that they lack the resources, in particular the personnel, to carry out all fire safety checks.

The canton of Valais has initiated a total revision of the law on protection against fire and the forces of nature. Training for municipal safety officers will also be intensified in the near future. Finally, an IT platform is being developed to facilitate the monitoring of the checks to be carried out by the municipalities.

25 more fire victims in Swiss hospitals

An inquiry to various Swiss hospitals on Tuesday revealed that forty days after the fire in Crans-Montana, which claimed 41 lives and injured 115 people, 25 burn victims are still being treated in Swiss hospitals.

Nine further fire victims are in the rehabilitation clinics of the Swiss Accident Insurance Fund Suva in Sion (8) and in Bellikon AG (1), as the Suva clinics announced on Tuesday.

Outside Switzerland, 17 patients are still being treated in France, 6 in Germany, 12 in Italy and 4 in Belgium, making a total of 39 people compared to 41 on February 2.

In Milan, the head of the Lombardy region's social welfare department announced on Tuesday that all those treated in Milan's Niguarda Hospital were now out of danger. Those who were in intensive care have been transferred to the burns unit. In addition, a 55-year-old Swiss-Italian dual national was allowed to leave the hospital.