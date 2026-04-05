Emergency call audios from the night of the fire in Crans-Montana have been published on news portals throughout Switzerland. Cyril Zingaro/KEYSTONE/dpa

Following the publication of emergency call audios from the night of the fire in Crans-Montana, the Valais rescue organization has filed charges against unknown persons.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais rescue organization has filed charges against persons unknown for the disclosure of emergency call audios from the night of the fire in Crans-Montana.

Victims' lawyers received all 144 emergency calls as files, including calls unrelated to the fire, which were made public shortly afterwards.

The accusation is directed against lawyers and authorities for possible violation of official secrecy and data protection due to inadequate selection of the data. Show more

According to the SonntagsZeitung, the cantonal Valais rescue organization (KWRO) has filed charges against unknown persons. The complaint concerns the disclosure and publication of sensitive emergency call audio recordings from the night of the fire in Crans-Montana.

As part of the file transfer, all calls to the emergency number 144 were sent to the victims' lawyers as audio files. These also included calls unrelated to the fire.

Competent authorities had to hand over the case

Shortly after delivery, the files were first published on French news portals and then throughout Switzerland.

The KWRO claimed that professional and official secrecy and the Data Protection Act had been violated. The complaint is directed against lawyers, but also against the public prosecutor's office and the police. They are accused of not having separated out the irrelevant audio files before passing them on.

If the complaint is successful, the responsible authorities would have to hand over the case.

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