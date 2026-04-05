As part of the file transfer, all calls to the emergency number 144 were sent to the victims' lawyers as audio files. These also included calls unrelated to the fire.
Competent authorities had to hand over the case
Shortly after delivery, the files were first published on French news portals and then throughout Switzerland.
The KWRO claimed that professional and official secrecy and the Data Protection Act had been violated. The complaint is directed against lawyers, but also against the public prosecutor's office and the police. They are accused of not having separated out the irrelevant audio files before passing them on.
If the complaint is successful, the responsible authorities would have to hand over the case.