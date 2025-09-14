  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Despite criticism of costs Valais State Council traveled to Corsica for 15,000 francs

SDA

14.9.2025 - 14:09

The State Council of Valais traveled to Corsica - for 15,000 francs.
The State Council of Valais traveled to Corsica - for 15,000 francs.
KEYSTONE

The Valais State Council met with politicians and tourism representatives in Corsica in mid-August. The trip cost over 15,000 francs - and is a topic of conversation.

Keystone-SDA

14.09.2025, 14:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Valais State Council undertook a study trip to Corsica from August 11 to 14 at a cost of around CHF 15,000.
  • On site, the executive met local politicians and institutions to discuss topics such as tourism, climate change, spatial planning and forest fire management.
  • For ecological reasons, the delegation arrived by train and sailing boat and returned by plane.
Show more

The Valais State Council met with several local politicians on a study trip to Corsica from August 11 to 14. The trip cost the canton around CHF 15,000, as reported by "SonntagsBlick".

The canton confirmed this on Sunday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The executive undertakes a study trip every year in order to strengthen cohesion and talk to various people, as the canton already announced in August.

Tourism in Corsica

On the island, the executive met, for example, the Mayor of Bastia, the President of the Corsica Tourism Agency, the former President of the Corsica Assembly and the President of the Haute-Corse Fire and Rescue Service.

Corsica and Valais have structural similarities, the canton added. For example, the Valais executive exchanged views on tourism policy, challenges in connection with climate change, spatial planning, forest fire management, mobility and cultural policy.

15,000 francs for nine participants

The total cost of the trip amounted to CHF 15,260, according to the cost statement sent to Keystone-SDA and also provided by "SonntagsBlick": CHF 8,450 for transportation costs, CHF 4,800 for accommodation, CHF 1,850 for meals and CHF 160 for a mountain guide. All this for nine participants, namely the six state councillors, the chancellor and the two vice-chancellors.

For ecological reasons, the executive insisted that the outward journey be made by train to Saint-Raphaël and then by sailing boat, it is reported. For the return journey, however, the airplane was preferred.

More from the department

Brewery treasures in Winterthur. When extinct dinosaurs of industrial history come to life

Brewery treasures in WinterthurWhen extinct dinosaurs of industrial history come to life

Billion-euro deal under pressure. USA allows federal government smaller F-35 fleet - due to cost explosion

Billion-euro deal under pressureUSA allows federal government smaller F-35 fleet - due to cost explosion

Dispute over fame. Did this professor want to adorn himself with other people's achievements?

Dispute over fameDid this professor want to adorn himself with other people's achievements?