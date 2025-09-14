The State Council of Valais traveled to Corsica - for 15,000 francs. KEYSTONE

The Valais State Council met with politicians and tourism representatives in Corsica in mid-August. The trip cost over 15,000 francs - and is a topic of conversation.

On site, the executive met local politicians and institutions to discuss topics such as tourism, climate change, spatial planning and forest fire management.

For ecological reasons, the delegation arrived by train and sailing boat and returned by plane. Show more

The Valais State Council met with several local politicians on a study trip to Corsica from August 11 to 14. The trip cost the canton around CHF 15,000, as reported by "SonntagsBlick".

The canton confirmed this on Sunday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The executive undertakes a study trip every year in order to strengthen cohesion and talk to various people, as the canton already announced in August.

Tourism in Corsica

On the island, the executive met, for example, the Mayor of Bastia, the President of the Corsica Tourism Agency, the former President of the Corsica Assembly and the President of the Haute-Corse Fire and Rescue Service.

Corsica and Valais have structural similarities, the canton added. For example, the Valais executive exchanged views on tourism policy, challenges in connection with climate change, spatial planning, forest fire management, mobility and cultural policy.

15,000 francs for nine participants

The total cost of the trip amounted to CHF 15,260, according to the cost statement sent to Keystone-SDA and also provided by "SonntagsBlick": CHF 8,450 for transportation costs, CHF 4,800 for accommodation, CHF 1,850 for meals and CHF 160 for a mountain guide. All this for nine participants, namely the six state councillors, the chancellor and the two vice-chancellors.

For ecological reasons, the executive insisted that the outward journey be made by train to Saint-Raphaël and then by sailing boat, it is reported. For the return journey, however, the airplane was preferred.