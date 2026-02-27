Due to a failed IT changeover, many unemployed people waited months for their insurance benefits. Symbolbild: Keystone

The IT breakdown at the unemployment insurance fund has triggered preventive security measures in Valais. Although there have been no serious incidents so far, several insurance companies are protecting their staff as a precaution.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to delays in the payment of daily unemployment benefits, several unemployment insurance funds in the canton of Valais are deploying security staff as a preventive measure.

Previously, there had been an increase in emotional reactions.

According to Seco and the trade unions, there have been no serious incidents to date; the security measures are decided by the funds themselves and financed by the unemployment insurance compensation fund. Show more

Security staff have been deployed at several unemployment insurance funds in the canton of Valais due to delays in the payment of daily allowances. These are preventative measures and no critical situations have occurred to date.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) confirmed to the news agency Keystone-SDA a corresponding report by the "Walliser Boten". The newspaper reported that certain unemployment insurance funds were confronted with an increased number of emotional reactions.

As a result, both the public unemployment insurance funds and the branches of the Unia and Syna trade unions have called in security staff to protect employees from assaults. However, according to the report in the "Walliser Bote", no really threatening situations have yet occurred.

Measures in other cantons too

Security personnel are also deployed in other cantons, a media spokeswoman for the Unia trade union said on request. There had been very few critical situations, but these had nothing to do with the new system.

The costs of the security measures will be borne by the unemployment insurance compensation fund, according to Seco. The decision to hire security staff is made exclusively by the unemployment insurance funds. Seco does not make any specifications in this regard.

Technical fault rectified

According to Seco, the technical faults have now been rectified. However, the system speed has not yet reached the desired level, but is well on the way to doing so.

The improvements to the system and the elimination of the problems will continue in the intensive follow-up phase that is now to follow, it continues. This will continue until June 2026 and beyond.

Seco launched a new IT system on January 6. The release was accompanied by considerable technical problems. As a result, many unemployment benefits could only be paid out late or not at all. This primarily affected newly registered unemployed persons for whom the entitlement to unemployment benefits still had to be clarified.